June 18, 2021
Former Rep. Michael Bileca reappointed to Miami Dade College Board of Trustees
Image via Flickr by Phillip Pessar.

Ryan Nicol, June 18, 2021

Miami Dade College
Bileca served eight years in the House before he was termed out in 2018.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is reappointing former Rep. Michael Bileca to the Miami Dade College District Board of Trustees.

Bileca served eight years in the House before facing term limits in 2018. In 2019, DeSantis first selected him to join the Miami Dade College District Board of Trustees. Bileca was chosen to finish out the final two years of a previous term. His newest term on the board will last four years.

Bileca represented House District 117 from 2010-2012. After redistricting, Bileca moved over to represent House District 115 for the final six years of his House tenure. HD 115 spans parts of Miami-Dade County including Kendall, Miami, Palmetto Bay and Pinecrest.

In his final House term, Bileca chaired the House Education Committee.

Prior to his House career, Bileca founded Towncare Dental Partnership in Miami-Dade County. He merged Towncare with Dental Care Alliance in 2013 and moved on to serve as an executive at Dental Care Alliance.

Bileca also serves as executive director of the Dennis Bileca Institute for Character and Excellence. The foundation “primarily funds schools focusing on virtue-based education with an emphasis on a classical liberal arts curriculum,” according to Bileca’s bio at Miami Dade College.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Tulane University and a master of business administration from Northwestern University.

Late Friday, DeSantis also appointed Ismare Monreal to the Miami Dade College District Board of Trustees. She hails from Miami-Dade and is a graduate of Miami Dade College, earning her associate’s degree there. Monreal went on to finish her bachelor’s degree at Florida International University and earn her master of business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Monreal has also worked as the acting vice president and dean of students at Johnson and Wales University, which has a campus in North Miami.

Both selections are subject to review and confirmation by the GOP-controlled Florida Senate.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

    Categories