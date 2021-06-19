June 19, 2021
Rick Scott, Marco Rubio introduce resolution reaffirming support for Colombia
Marco Rubio and Rick Scott. Image via AP.

Marco-Rubio-and-Rick-Scott
The resolution comes after the explosion of a car bomb at a military base Tuesday that injured 36 people.

U.S Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio joined Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in introducing a resolution to reaffirm the country’s commitment to Colombia.

The resolution formally condemns efforts to undermine democracy in Colombia, and encourages the international community to stand with the South American nation.

“The United States and Colombia share a commitment to promoting security, prosperity, human rights and democracy across the Western Hemisphere,” Scott said in a statement. “Colombia is our greatest ally in Latin America and a partner in combatting drug trafficking. Right now, Colombia is supporting more than a million Venezuelan citizens who have fled (Nicolás) Maduro’s murderous regime. They are an invaluable partner in the fight for freedom and democracy across Latin America.”

The resolution also also calls for U.S. support for Colombia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including providing excess vaccine doses to help Colombia’s economy recover.

“The ongoing situation in Colombia is of grave concern and must be met with international support and solidarity,” Rubio said in a statement. “As members of Foreign Terrorist Organizations, including the ELN and the dissident forces of the FARC, (they) seek to destabilize a democratically elected, pro-American government. (O)ur nation must use all tools available to ensure peace and restore stability.”

The resolution comes after the explosion of a car bomb inside a military base Tuesday in Cúcuta that injured 36 people, including two U.S. military personnel. Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN) rebels have denied responsibility for the explosion.

Scott spoke with Colombian President Iván Duque following the attack, in which the Senator offered his support and condolences.

“The violence being perpetrated now in Colombia by ELN and FARC, terrorist organizations backed by the Castro and Maduro regimes, is a disgusting attempt to destabilize Colombia’s democracy,” Scott said. “The violent attacks and blockades threatening the Colombian people and their government are dangerous and reprehensible. Unfortunately, we’ve seen this before — it’s a script written by communist dictators in Cuba. This same unrest — meant to destabilize and undermine democracy — has been occurring in Latin America for decades. We can’t let it continue. I’m proud to stand with Colombia in the fight to defend freedom and democracy, and I encourage every freedom-loving nation to do the same.”

U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, María Elvira Salazar and Carlos Gimenez will sponsor the resolution in the House.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

