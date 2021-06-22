June 21, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis signs bill expanding injured infant compensation program

Renzo DowneyJune 21, 20215min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs new law that helps people remove their online mug shot

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis limits restraint methods for disciplining students with disabilities

HeadlinesInfluence

CPR school training proposal lands on Gov. DeSantis’ desk

birth -related neurological infants
The bill follows a Miami Herald investigation into family compensation.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed off on a measure increasing compensation for families whose infants suffer injuries during birth.

The bill (SB 1786) targets the Florida Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Association (NICA), which helps care for infants born with brain or spinal-cord injuries.

The reform package boosts the initial payment to parents or legal guardians of children accepted into the NICA program from $100,000 to $250,000. That total will then increase by 3% each year on Jan. 1.

The death benefit payout for infants with neurological injuries also increases under the bill from $10,000 to $50,000.

“The NICA program has been in need of reforms for quite some time now and this legislation is an important step in the right direction. On behalf of all of the NICA families who have struggled, this is a light at the end of a very dark tunnel,” said bill sponsor Sen. Danny Burgess, a Zephyrhills Republican.

An investigation by the Miami Herald profiled parents who have struggled to receive payments from the NICA program. However, NICA Executive Director Kenny Shipley told lawmakers this year that there’s “another side to this story than what you saw come out of the Miami Herald.”

That didn’t stop both the House and Senate from giving the measure their unanimous support on its final passage.

The Legislature was set to pass a version of the measure that didn’t apply the increased compensation retroactively. But after protests from Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned, taken into consideration by bill sponsor and Republican Rep. Traci Koster, the Senate and Burgess agreed to make the provision retroactive, as it was in the original House bill.

“I’m proud of my colleagues in the legislature for stepping up for these families. As a mother of two, I know there is nothing more important than ensuring your child has the proper care they need to live a long healthy life,” Koster said.

The legislation also expands the Board of Directors to include one parent or legal guardian of a plan participant and one representative of a disability advocacy organization.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis was a proponent of the measure.

“This law represents a major paradigm shift, as of now NICA must be fully engaged in the overall wellbeing of these families and children,” he said. “Overall, these families are going to get more relief and it is our job to ensure the board is holding NICA accountable and seeing these reforms are implemented. Now we have got a board we are looking to fill and we have already begun the process of asking for recommendations from the organizations outlined in the bill.”

Lawmakers created NICA in 1988 as a no-fault system to pay for the care of children so long as the physicians participate in NICA and pay yearly assessments. Participating physicians are required to pay $5,000 each year for coverage, and all licensed Florida physicians pay a mandatory fee of $250, regardless of specialty.

Hospitals pay $50 for each live birth during the previous calendar year. In 2019, NICA collected $26,989,960 in hospital and physician assessments; in 2020, NICA collected $27 million, according to a legislative staff analysis.

Post Views: 88

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis signs new law that helps people remove their online mug shot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories