‘Un-american’ Pledge of Allegiance pause riles Rick Scott

Florida’s junior U.S. Senator spotlighted yet again his issues with dissident views of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Sen. Rick Scott, posting to Twitter Wednesday morning, remonstrated the “woke” individuals who back a moratorium on the Pledge of Allegiance, such as a recent highly-publicized incident in Colorado.

“This is un-American. We can’t allow the woke mob & radical Democrats (to) destroy the values that make America great,” the Senator commented, before referring to his own family pride as a metaphor for a larger sense of patriotism.

“Watching my grandson recite the Pledge of Allegiance for the first time made me so proud. It should unite all of us in pride for our nation,” Scott wrote.

Scott’s pledge plea came in response to a dispatch from Fox News documenting a Colorado Mayor who suspended the Pledge at a town meeting. People said the pledge anyway.

The Senator addressed the Pledge of Allegiance in what turned out to be an ill-fated manner last weekend, speaking at the “Faith and Freedom” conference in Orlando.

“We’re living in a nation where these woke, rich, pampered football players are kneeling for the Pledge, the Pledge of Allegiance,” Scott told the assembled social conservatives, mistaking the Pledge for the National Anthem.

Prior to that remark, Scott led the assembled in saying the Pledge, an act that culminated in hearty applause.

Scott’s affinity for the Pledge of Allegiance is documented. He spoke on the Senate floor last year in favor of a resolution of support.

“The left is trying to undo the foundational principles of this country, but freedom is fleeting and worth fighting for, and I won’t stop fighting for the country I was raised in,” he said at the time.

The Floridian Press documented his comments, which included assertions that “the left discredits those that believe in a supreme being,” and “they want you to think America was never great.”