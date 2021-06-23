June 23, 2021
‘Un-american’ Pledge of Allegiance pause riles Rick Scott
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJune 23, 20213min2

Rick Scott 2.5.21
'We can't allow the woke mob & radical Democrats (to) destroy the values that make America great.'

Florida’s junior U.S. Senator spotlighted yet again his issues with dissident views of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Sen. Rick Scott, posting to Twitter Wednesday morning, remonstrated the “woke” individuals who back a moratorium on the Pledge of Allegiance, such as a recent highly-publicized incident in Colorado.

“This is un-American. We can’t allow the woke mob & radical Democrats (to) destroy the values that make America great,” the Senator commented, before referring to his own family pride as a metaphor for a larger sense of patriotism.

“Watching my grandson recite the Pledge of Allegiance for the first time made me so proud. It should unite all of us in pride for our nation,” Scott wrote.

Scott’s pledge plea came in response to a dispatch from Fox News documenting a Colorado Mayor who suspended the Pledge at a town meeting. People said the pledge anyway.

The Senator addressed the Pledge of Allegiance in what turned out to be an ill-fated manner last weekend, speaking at the “Faith and Freedom” conference in Orlando.

“We’re living in a nation where these woke, rich, pampered football players are kneeling for the Pledge, the Pledge of Allegiance,” Scott told the assembled social conservatives, mistaking the Pledge for the National Anthem.

Prior to that remark, Scott led the assembled in saying the Pledge, an act that culminated in hearty applause.

Scott’s affinity for the Pledge of Allegiance is documented. He spoke on the Senate floor last year in favor of a resolution of support.

“The left is trying to undo the foundational principles of this country, but freedom is fleeting and worth fighting for, and I won’t stop fighting for the country I was raised in,” he said at the time.

The Floridian Press documented his comments, which included assertions that “the left discredits those that believe in a supreme being,” and “they want you to think America was never great.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Glenn Reihing

    June 23, 2021 at 11:05 am

    “We’re living in a nation where these woke, rich, pampered football players are kneeling for the Pledge, the Pledge of Allegiance,” …

    Says the guy who became rich by defrauding Medicare, illegally manipulating his blind trust, investing in companies that he gave State contracts to.

    He really has NO moral authority to lecture us about what it is to be “a good American”.

    Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    June 23, 2021 at 11:18 am

    He’s right. The fact that Scott ever got elected to anything, indicates not enough of us are serious about pledging allegiance to our country.

    Reply

    Categories