Sports betting amendment filed for 2022 ballot

Two of the biggest platforms in the sports betting business are launching a ballot initiative to open the Florida market to all comers.

The proposed constitutional amendment comes a little over a month after the Legislature approved a new Gaming Compact, which, among other things, gave the Seminole Tribe of Florida the exclusive rights to offer sports betting statewide.

Under the deal, the Tribe could oversee sports betting on nontribal lands, such as at pari-mutuel facilities and through apps.

First reported by Jill R. Dorson of Sports Handle, those with knowledge of the proposed constitutional amendment say it is being pushed by DraftKings and FanDuel.

The companies have reportedly staked the sponsoring political committee with a “significant amount” of cash. The exact amount will be disclosed in mid-July when campaign finance reports for June are due to the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the initiative had not been posted on the Florida Division of Elections website.

The initiative comes as the Gaming Compact faces an uncertain fate. Though approved by lawmakers and the Governor, it still requires approval from the U.S. Department of Interior.

Even if it wins approval on the federal level, the deal will have to survive several expected court challenges centered on an amendment Floridians approved in 2018 that requires any gambling expansion to be approved on the statewide ballot.

The amendment, which was pushed by the Seminole Tribe, does not attempt to regulate tribal gaming, but anti-gambling groups say sports betting off tribal land would be a violation.

Constitutional amendments require 891,589 signatures to make the ballot, a number pegged to 8% of turnout in the most recent presidential election. If amendments make the ballot, they need at least 60% of the vote to pass.