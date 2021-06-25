Americans for Prosperity heads to Jacksonville for conversations with immigrants

Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips heads to Jacksonville Friday evening for conversations with the city’s immigrant populations about their unique circumstances.

The Phillips event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the DuPont YMCA in the Beauclerc area of the Southside, a part of Jacksonville that over the decades has diversified like much of the city, demographic shifts driven by the influx of immigrant populations from Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

“With over 4 million immigrants in Florida alone, AFP values the positive contributions that all immigrants bring to our nation,” the release says.

AFP’s state director for Florida, Skylar Zander, frames the Phillips visit as an opportunity to “elevate the impact” of these communities.

“Immigrants come to America to build a better life. This is the land of opportunity, and for more than 300 years immigrants from every corner of the globe have risked their lives for a chance at pursuing their own American dream. We look forward to hosting AFP President Tim Phillips for this important discussion and to elevate the impact of Florida’s immigrant friends, family, and neighbors to our communities and country,” Zander said.

AFP takes a position in favor of immigration reform, as a statement from Phillips earlier this year denotes.

“Democrats and Republicans must now work together to find consensus on solutions and approach — a message that President Biden has also recently elevated,” the statement released with the LIBRE Institute said. “There is broad support for proposals like a permanent solution for Dreamers, workforce visa reform, removing per country caps, efficient border security measures and much more.”

AFP opposed former President Donald Trump‘s immigration moratorium of 2020.

“This is the wrong approach. Ideas that further isolate America are not only contrary to who we are as a country but are misguided plays on our current anxieties,” the group said.