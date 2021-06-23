June 23, 2021
Toll road repeal awaits Gov. DeSantis’ pen
Image via Pixabay

Renzo DowneyJune 23, 2021

dead-end-1529593_1920
The bill would scrap much of the M-CORES plan.

Whether Florida will reverse its proposed toll road expansion is now up to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Lawmakers on Wednesday formally sent a bill (SB 100) to his desk scrapping the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) program and many of the initiatives that came with it.

The move to repeal the toll road initiative comes two years after DeSantis signed a bill exploring the concept into law. The three proposed toll roads were a priority of then-Senate President Bill Galvano, a Bradenton Republican.

The bill cancels plans for the Heartland Parkway, a toll road envisioned to stretch from Polk County south to Collier County. It also undoes plans to extend the Florida Turnpike.

And with the roadways, the repeal bill also cancels much of the related infrastructure improvements imagined when the M-CORES plan was crafted two years ago.

The legislation does leave in place plans to extend the Suncoast Parkway to the Georgia-Florida state line.

With the M-CORES plans shelved, more than $130 million earmarked for that plan will remain in a transportation trust. The legislation called for the Department of Transportation to focus resources on improvements to existing infrastructure and roadways.

Environmental groups and some counties have opposed M-CORES. Galvano’s successor, Wilton Simpson, supported scaling back the plan in part because of diminishing gas tax revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The possible repeal also follows task force studies released in November in which researchers weren’t able to reach a conclusion on the need for the toll roads.

Sen. Gayle Harrell, a Stuart Republican, drove the effort in the upper chamber to reexamine the plan. It wasn’t clear until the last weeks of Session whether the matter would have any traction in the House, where there was no formal companion legislation. But Rep. Jayer Williamson, a Pace Republican, picked up the bill after it passed in the Senate.

The measure passed the House unanimously after receiving one no vote in the Senate.

DeSantis has until July 8 to sign the bill, which is slated to take effect July 1.

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

