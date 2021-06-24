Democrat Eunic Ortiz files to succeed Jeff Brandes in state Senate race

University of Florida adjunct professor Eunic Ortiz has filed to run for Senate District 24 — a Pinellas County seat being vacated by term-limited Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes.

Ortiz is the first Democrat in the race, which also includes Rep. Nick DiCeglie and Timothy J. Lewis. Fellow Republican and former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker is also considering a bid.

In addition to being an adjunct professor at UF, the Democratic candidate works as national political communications director at Service Employees International Union — a post she will step down from during her campaign.

“Our economy, our livelihoods, and our futures have been threatened,” Ortiz said in a statement. “As we continue on the road to recovery, we have to take proactive measures to ensure another crisis doesn’t cripple us. This includes looking at new leadership for our State who will prioritize advocating for all people, not just a select few.”

If elected, Eunic would be the first openly-lesbian state Senator in Florida and the only Hispanic elected official in Pinellas County.

No matter where you live, we all experienced living in a pandemic – and many of us saw need for leadership that will work proactively to ensure we're ready for what the future may bring. That’s why I am announcing my run for State Senate in Florida today: https://t.co/Gp9JGt4acm pic.twitter.com/l5uHvwStCI — Eunic Ortiz (@eunicortiz) June 24, 2021

In a video announcing her campaign, Ortiz talks about how the pandemic influenced her decision to run for the seat.

“No matter where you live, we’ve all experienced living in a pandemic, and thought about what it means to have responsible leaders who will fight for all of us in Pinellas County,” Ortiz says in the clip.

Ortiz was raised in Pinellas County, and is a graduate of St. Petersburg College.

“I have felt the power in people coming to the table, listening to each other and having thoughtful conversations,” Ortiz says in the video. “I hear my neighbors in Pinellas County saying we don’t want to just survive, we want to thrive. And I know it’s possible.”

Some of Ortiz’s platforms include affordable housing, sustainability for the coastline and funding public education.

“No matter what neighborhood we live in, our race, gender identity, or who we love, we can all agree that no one who loves our community should worry about being priced out of their home, or finding a job that pays a living wage, or whether our beautiful beaches will be here for the next generation,” she says in the video.

Ortiz’s entrance into the race spices things up for the mid-Pinellas battleground district.