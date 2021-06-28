Personnel note: Cesar Fernandez makes partner at Converge Public Strategies

Cesar Fernandez has been promoted to partner at Converge Public Strategies, the firm announced Monday.

As partner, Fernandez will continue serving Converge’s clients in the firm’s Tallahassee and Miami offices.

“Cesar Fernandez has become invaluable to our firm and our clients. In addition to his relentless work ethic and team orientation, Cesar has earned his reputation as a leading technology policy professional in Miami, in Tallahassee and in the U.S. tech community coast-to-coast. His promotion to partner is a recognition of that success, and a reflection of the high-esteem in which his colleagues hold him,” firm founder and Chairman Jonathan Kilman said.

Converge founding partner Paul Lowell added, “Cesar was one of our first hires, and from the very beginning we saw the potential for him to become a partner. He proved us right by incrementally and consistently demonstrating the skills, commitment to firm and client success, and growth necessary to earn the title of partner.”

Fernandez joined Converge in 2018 after spending the previous few Legislative Sessions working as Uber’s Senior Public Policy Associate in Florida.

In 2017, he was part of the advocacy team that helped push statewide ridesharing regulations through the Florida Legislature after four years of trying. And in April 2018, Uber bumped Fernandez up to its Latin America public policy team, where he was tasked with handling government relations in seven countries in Central America and the Caribbean.

“I’m honored to continue building Converge as a Partner. This is a fast-growing firm filled with talented professionals who are helping the most innovative clients in the world solve really hard problems. I’m excited to see the next chapter of our growth,” Fernandez said.

Converge Public Strategies was until recently known as Converge Government Affairs. The firm announced a full rebrand last week, including a new logo and website.

The firm provides state, local and multistate government affairs services, communications services and digital services to private and public sector clients.

The firm has become a go-to for companies on the leading edge of tech innovation — their portfolio of clients includes flying car company Lilium, diverless delivery company Nuro and dockless scooter sharing platform Revel Transit, among others.

The Miami-based firm has offices around the state, including Jacksonville, Orlando and Tallahassee. And in 2019, the firm expanded into New York City with an office focused on supporting clients in grant funding.