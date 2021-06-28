June 28, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Supreme Court won’t revive school’s transgender bathroom ban
The court rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban. Image via AP.

Associated PressJune 28, 20213min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Joe Biden working to get infrastructure package back on track

APoliticalHeadlines

Remembering the 9 dead and 152 missing in Florida collapse

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Across Anglo-America, anti-woke crusaders can’t handle history’s complexity

Supreme Court of the United States
A school board argued previously that federal laws protect against discrimination based on sex, not gender identity.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban.

Over two dissenting votes, the justices left in place lower court rulings that found the policy unconstitutional. The case involved former high school student Gavin Grimm, who filed a federal lawsuit after he was told he could not use the boys bathroom at his public high school. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to hear the board’s appeal.

The Gloucester County, Virginia, school board’s policy required Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms.

Seven years ago, Grimm was barred from using the boys restroom when he was a 15-year-old student at Gloucester High School. He sued a year later, and his case has worked its way through the courts ever since.

After learning that the Supreme Court refused to hear the case, Grimm, now 22, said that his long court battle is over. “We won,” he tweeted. “Honored to have been part of this victory,” he added.

David Corrigan, an attorney for the school board, did not immediately respond to email and voice mail messages seeking comment.

In its petition asking the Supreme Court to hear the case, the school board argued that its bathroom policy poses a “pressing federal question of national importance.”

The board argued previously that federal laws protect against discrimination based on sex, not gender identity. Because Grimm had not undergone sex-reassignment surgery and still had female genitalia, the board’s position has been that he remained anatomically a female.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represented Grimm in his yearslong lawsuit against Gloucester, argued that federal law makes it clear transgender students are protected from discrimination.

—-

Republished with permission from the Associated Press.

Post Views: 110

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRemembering the 9 dead and 152 missing in Florida collapse

nextJoe Biden working to get infrastructure package back on track

One comment

  • Matthew Lusk

    June 28, 2021 at 3:01 pm

    Public schools have been an embarrassment for 50 years. Time to go completely private and save hundreds of millions, more importantly removing lost and floundering teachers from influencing young children’s lives.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories