Personnel note: Nikki Fried appoints Nathan Bruemmer as LGBTQ Consumer Advocate

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has appointed Nathan Bruemmer as the new LGBTQ Consumer Advocate for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Bruemmer previously served as President of St. Pete Pride — Florida’s largest Pride celebration — and will serve in the role initially established under Fried in 2019. The role is being vacated by Shenika Harris, who is leaving FDACS to join the Human Rights Campaign.

“Ensuring that LGBTQ+ freedoms are protected requires consistent advocacy and vigilance, which is why upon taking office I established the role of Florida’s first LGBTQ Consumer Advocate,” Fried said in a statement. “I am thrilled to appoint Nathan Bruemmer to this position as we build on the work we’ve done over the past two years.”

Bruemmer has worked for more than 20 years with non-profits handling food and housing insecurity. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from Stetson University College of Law, and earned his bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of South Florida.

He also serves on the Board of Directors of Equality Florida, the TransAction Florida Advisory Council, the Board of Directors of the Rainbow Housing Coalition and as the Legislative Director of the Florida LGBTQ Democratic Caucus.

“For over two decades, Nathan has served non-profit organizations in his community and throughout our state, and his experience in addressing food and housing insecurity and advancing the rights of LGBTQ Floridians makes him an exceptional addition to our team,” Fried said in a statement. “I welcome Nathan to the FDACS family and look forward to his efforts on behalf of Florida’s consumers, citizens, families, and businesses.”

Back in May, Community Tampa Bay awarded Bruemmer with their Silver Medallion Award, which honors leaders in inclusion and justice. Then in June, the Tampa Bay Business Journal presented him with their “Outstanding Voice Award” for his advocacy work on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community.

Fried announced Bruemmer’s appointment last Friday at St. Pete Pride’s PrideFest Stonewall Reception, where she also presented a proclamation declaring June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Florida.

“I am honored to join the FDACS family and combine my passion for education and LGBTQ advocacy with my Florida roots – literally. My father was not only a researcher with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but also a Florida farmer and rancher,” Bruemmer said in a statement. “I spent much of my childhood working with him on the farm and learning about Florida citrus and cattle. I’m ready to get back to my roots and get my hands in the dirt, and I thank Commissioner Fried for the opportunity to get to work on behalf of all Floridians and businesses.”

In his new role, Bruemmer will serve as the department’s liaison to Florida’s LGBTQ+ community by raising awareness on opportunities within the agriculture industry and helping address discrimination and fraud targeted at the LGBTQ+ community.