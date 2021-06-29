Charlie Gerdes and Jim Kennedy back Gina Driscoll in reelection bid

St. Petersburg City Council member Gina Driscoll has garnered endorsements from former council members Charlie Gerdes and Jim Kennedy for her District 6 reelection bid.

The former council members served on the council for two terms, and are noted for building a reputation for collaboration. Gerdes reflected on his time in office serving with Driscoll.

“After serving on City Council with Gina Driscoll for two years I nicknamed Gina ‘Triplets’ because it seemed like Gina was in three places or more all at once,” Gerdes said in a statement. “No one works harder to be in touch with her constituents than Gina does. Gina is driven by what our residents need and are asking for. That is the foundation of elected office, and that is why I am supporting Gina for a second term on our Council.”

While Gerdes served on the council for two years with Driscoll, Kennedy’s term ended when Driscoll began her first year in office.

“St Petersburg is going through a once-in-a-generation change that will shape the future of our city and our region for decades to come,” Kennedy said in a statement. “I’m endorsing Gina because she knows the responsibility that carries, she’s a collaborator who will bring people together, and she’ll guide our city through whatever challenges we face in the years to come.”

But, before her time on council, Driscoll had worked with both former council members through the Council of Neighborhood Associations and the Downtown Business Association.

“Charlie Gerdes and Jim Kennedy oversaw the transformation of our city into a cultural destination – even while maintaining the unique charm and character that make St. Pete special,” Driscoll said in a statement. “They’ve shown that we can create meaningful change that respects our history and reflects our values. I’m honored to accept their endorsement and truly grateful for their service to our city.”

Driscoll has been raking in endorsements from statewide elected officials since launching her campaign, including gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, state Sen. Darryl Rouson and recently announced congressional candidate and state Rep. Ben Diamond.

Driscoll has also received backing from both of her Republican colleagues, Ed Montanari and Robert Blackmon, a St. Pete mayoral candidate.

Driscoll has also picked up support from the West Central Florida Labor Council, the International Association of Firefighters Local 747, Ruth’s List Florida, and Equality Florida PAC.

Driscoll faces challenger Mhariel Summers. Three previous challengers, Anthony Miffin, Jevon Gammon and Brett Vickers dropped out of the race in April.

Driscoll, who was first elected to the District 6 seat in 2017, is the Council vice-chair. Her current term expires in January 2022, and she will be on the ballot for the Aug. 24 St. Pete Primary Election. The top two candidates will advance to the Nov. 2 General Election. If only two candidates qualify, they will go straight to the citywide November election.

District 6 covers the southeast area of St. Pete and includes Tropicana Field and Coquina Key.