Gina Driscoll announces reelection campaign

Driscoll was first elected to the St. Pete City Council in 2017.

St. Petersburg City Council member Gina Driscoll announced Monday that she will be seeking reelection to a second term.

“I’m proud of the work we’ve done over the past three years. I believe we should continue our progress and that’s why I’m running for reelection,” Driscoll said in a statement.

Driscoll, who was first elected to the District 6 seat in 2017, is the Council vice-chair. Her current term will expire in January 2022, and she will be on the ballot for the Aug. 24 St. Pete Primary Election, which will also have the open Mayor’s seat on the ballot.

Driscoll grew up in Dade City and has lived in the District 6 constituency since 2006. District 6 covers the Southeast area of St. Pete, and includes Tropicana Field and Coquina Key.

During her time on City Council, Driscoll has been involved in the passing of the city-wide plastic straw ban and vocal on wanting to eliminate single-use plastics. 

The council member is active in several neighborhood and business associations, and maintains a COVID-19 safe “open door” policy for constituents.

“I’ve always valued the input of our neighbors — I felt it would be an incredible loss if we didn’t have their voice on the issues facing our city,” Driscoll said. “It doesn’t matter to me what neighborhood you live in, what your political beliefs are, or whether you support me or not. I just want people to know they have someone listening to them and looking out for them on Council.”

As of Monday afternoon, Driscoll is the only candidate who has filed to run for the District 6 seat. Driscoll is a Democrat and could draw a Republican challenger. The district has long been held by Democrats, including Driscoll’s predecessor, Karl Nurse, but is seen as a winnable seat for Republicans despite its large minority constituency in parts of South St. Pete.

Democrats currently have a 6-2 majority on the dais, with the only Republicans serving being Ed Montanari and Robert Blackmon. Both are rumored to be potential contenders for this year’s mayoral contest to replace Rick Kriseman, a Democrat, who is facing term limits.

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at kelly@floridapolitics.com.

