June 30, 2021
Law giving churches ability to allow guns, even at school sites, signed by Governor

Jacob OglesJune 30, 20214min1

School Supplies and Handgun
Supporters say this is about property rights, not gun rights.

Guns can now be carried on church grounds if the religious institution allows it, regardless if there’s a school there.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a “guns in church” bill that has been debated for years but reached his desk for the first time after this Session. Lawmakers in support of the change characterized the bill as one about property rights rather than gun rights.

But critics say a lack of notification, including to the schools and school districts who may be leasing space from religious institutions, makes the law a step in the wrong direction and a troubling reversal of school safety measures out in place after the 2018 Parkland shooting.

The bill (HB 259) makes an exception to a prior law to allow licensed gun owners to carry their gun “on any property owned, rented, leased, borrowed, or lawfully used by a church, synagogue, or other religious institution unless the religious institution has a policy specifically prohibiting the carrying of concealed firearms.”

Sen. Joe Gruters, who sponsored the Senate version of the bill, said this effectively closes a loophole in the law. He noted during Session that such religious institutions by default have the right to say if guns are allowed on property and who can carry them, but a restriction forbidding guns of any school properties took that away from church properties that happened to have a school on location.

The law just signed still allows churches and other religious institutions from barring guns on property.

“We’re going to leave that up to the religious institutions on how they’re going to notify the people who attend the school,” Gruters said. “The property owner will be able to decide what the policy is.”

And it will also be up to the property owner when and if to tell tenants leasing space on property what the policy is on guns on the site.

Many Democrats in opposition to the bill say it wasn’t a loophole but a feature to keep guns off school properties.

“This house took a stand after Parkland. It took a stand and said, our students should be kept safe. It was the right thing to do. I supported that,” said Broward Democratic Rep. Joseph Geller. “The title of this is ‘at religious institutions.’ That’s really not where there’s any question here. But if you’re a third grader, and you’re sitting in a school, on your school grounds, in your classroom, on school time, you have a right to know that you’re sitting there safe. Every student does in every school.”

Jacob Ogles

One comment

  • zhombre

    June 30, 2021 at 11:31 am

    Praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.

    Reply

