June 30, 2021
Florida bans anonymous code snitching
Code enforcement officer. Image via Lake County, Florida.

Lake County Code Enforcement
This could save local code enforcement agencies a bundle.

Punitive and anonymous code complaints just became a thing of the past in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis just signed into law new legislation, sponsored by Fleming Island Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley, that stops the practice.

Bradley, in a manner reminiscent of her husband who preceded her in the Senate, took charge of a controversial issue. She brokered a compromise bill (SB 60) that ameliorated concerns this was another example of Tallahassee bigfooting the home rule dictum.

The Bradley product was a companion to a House version (HB 883) from Palm City Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf.

The new law’s goal, sponsors claimed throughout the process, is to make the code process more efficient by removing potentially weaponized complaints.

While the bill originally sought a blanket ban on nameless gripes, but that aspirational goal was dialed back by lawmakers in the committee process.

The language now permits anonymous complaints if there is a threat of imminent destruction of natural resources or to health, welfare and safety. But short of that threshold, a name would have to be affixed to the claim.

Code enforcement also now has the latitude to investigate issues where complaints haven’t been issued, such as when they independently observe them.

The legislation could save cities and counties cold cash in the end.

The Senate Rules Committee analysis of the bill contended there may be a “reduction in complaints filed due to individuals not wanting to provide personal identifying information. Thus, this may lead to less resources being utilized by local code enforcement.”

The legislation is otherwise revenue-neutral.

The new law takes effect Thursday. It was one of numerous bills signed into law by DeSantis on Tuesday night.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

