Gov. DeSantis signs free book delivery plan into law

The voluntary program will provide free book delivery to the homes of elementary students who read below grade level. Recipients will get one free book every month for nine months of the year, throughout the school year.

While the law goes into effect on Thursday, Florida and the state Department of Education still must select a state university to administer the program.

The measure will also require school districts to identify eligible students and raise awareness for the initiative. Participating students could annually select book topics and genres at the start of each school year.

Reading assessments in the 2018-19 school year show 43% of third-graders are reading below grade level. Moreover, the Fall 2019 Kindergarten Readiness Screener found that nearly half of the state’s kindergarten-age students aren’t ready to begin classes based on their literacy skills.

“The Legislature finds that the ability to read is fundamental to a productive, fulfilling, culturally rewarding, and civically engaged life,” according to the legislation. “Furthermore, a literacy rich home environment helps develop reading and writing skills in young learners to prepare them for future academic and career success.”

The House and Senate passed the measure unanimously.

DeSantis already approved $200 million for the reading initiative as part of the state’s $101.5 billion budget for the coming fiscal year.

The Governor also already signed a related measure (HB 7011) creating an academic progress monitoring system through eighth grade.

The new law also establishes the Reading Achievement Initiative for Scholastic Excellence program. The RAISE program creates a network of regional literacy support teams to enter communities and provide reading support.