July 1, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

72 condos at complex in Kissimmee deemed at risk of collapse
Efforts continue to find the missing in Surfside. Image via AP.

Associated PressJuly 1, 20212min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

With Joe Biden en route, safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site

Epilogue-TrumpHeadlines

Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges

HeadlinesSouth Florida

In wake of Surfside condo disaster, calls for special task force to examine what went wrong

1000 (34)
Residents at the condominium complex were advised to enter the buildings at their own risk.

Some 72 units in a central Florida condominium complex were deemed unsafe after a building inspection found the walkways leading to the condos were at risk of collapsing, officials said.

An engineering firm found some of the walkways at Images Condominiums in Kissimmee were “in danger of collapse,” Osceola County spokesperson Chris Brumbaugh told the Orlando Sentinel. The finding came a week after the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed killed 18 while the number of people still unaccounted for stands at 145.

Residents at the condominium complex near Orlando were advised to enter the buildings at their own risk, the newspaper reported.

Property records showed the complex was built in 1990.

The newspaper reported that the engineering report was conducted on behalf of the condominiums’ management company. Brumbaugh said the condo association and management company are responsible for repairing the structural issues found by the inspection.

Conversa_728x90

The county is offering residents assistance with temporary housing, Brumbaugh said.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 101

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTrump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges

nextWith Joe Biden en route, safety concerns halt rescue efforts at condo collapse site

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories