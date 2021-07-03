Florida sending firefighters to California

Florida is sending 20 firefighters to Northern California to help battle a wildfire, as the western United States grapples with a potentially disastrous fire season.

The Florida crew is going to the Shasta-Trinity National Forest to help with a 5,000-acre blaze known as the Salt Fire, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The fire was only 5 percent contained Friday afternoon, and evacuation orders were in place for nearby communities, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“With the reduced threat of wildfires across Florida, providing resources for the increasing wildfire activity in the western US is critical,” John Raulerson, Florida’s chief of forest protection, said in a prepared statement.