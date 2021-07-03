July 3, 2021
Florida sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

News Service Of Florida
July 3, 2021

COVID-19 coronavirus
The report showed that Florida had confirmed 2,337,613 cases.

Florida saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases last week as it neared a total of 38,000 resident deaths from the virus, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health.

The report showed that Florida had confirmed 2,337,613 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 15,684 cases from a week earlier.

Increases in the three previous weeks ranged from 10,095 cases to 11,454 cases.

The new report also showed that Florida had confirmed 37,985 resident deaths as of Thursday, an increase of 213 deaths from a week earlier.

News Service Of Florida

The News Service of Florida provides journalists, lobbyists, government officials and other civic leaders with comprehensive, objective information about the activities of state government year-round.

