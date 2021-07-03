July 3, 2021
Feds question relief funds for Florida teacher bonuses

Associated PressJuly 3, 20213min1

Female teacher in protective mask giving lesson to children
Ron DeSantis made the bonuses one of his highest budget priorities

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ highly touted plan to give teachers and principals $1,000 bonuses using federal COVID-19 relief funds could be in trouble after the state was informed that extra pay appears to conflict with the intended use of the money.

The U.S. Department of Education sent Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran a letter on Wednesday saying that while there is a path to provide premium pay for educators, the way Florida approved the bonuses doesn’t appear to fit federal guidelines.

Ian Rosenblum, a deputy assistant secretary at the federal agency, said enhanced pay needs to be “reasonable and necessary.” He added that funds are to be used to address learning loss during the pandemic through programs that respond to students’ academic, social and emotional needs.

DeSantis made the bonuses one of his highest budget priorities and toured schools to tout them while posing with teachers holding an enormous mock check. DeSantis has also boasted about his decision to require in-person instruction at public schools at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year and has often said states that shut schools down were making a mistake that will have negative effects for years.

The Florida Department of Education is reviewing the letter, said spokesperson Jason Mahon.

“It is surprising that the U.S. Department of Education would suggest that a $1,000 disaster relief payment is not ‘reasonable or necessary’ given the dedication teachers in Florida have shown to keep schools open, allow in-person learning and recover lost learning the entire school year,” Mahon said in an email.

Rosenblum ended his letter by saying he’ll work with the state to make sure relief money is spent as intended.

One comment

  • Tom Palmer

    July 3, 2021 at 11:10 am

    DeSantis was right to open the schools. It will be interesting to see how the discussion unfolds on the bonus funding issue. If the Legislature didn’t hamstring local school boards so much on their funding decisions, there could be other sources of money for this kind of thing.

    Reply

