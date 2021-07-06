Nikki Fried campaign pulls in $812,000 in first month

Touting success with small-dollar donors, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried pulled-in nearly $813,000 in the first month of her campaign for Governor of Florida.

In a Tuesday press release, Fried’s campaign said they collected more than $396,000 in June and her political committee, Florida Consumers First, raised more than $416,000.

The June sum is a collection of more than 4,200 contributions of $100 or less. What’s more, small-dollar donors accounted for 92% of all contributions to Fried, which averaged $89.

In all, the Democratic contender holds roughly $2.18 million on hand.

“As Nikki continues working to hold Governor DeSantis accountable for his attacks on constitutional rights and decisions to raise costs and taxes on consumers, June’s strong fundraising numbers indicate that Floridians appreciate her willingness to speak out and stand up for what’s right,” said Communications Director Max Flugrath.

“With over 4,725 contributions, largely from grassroots donors, it’s clear that voters are excited about Nikki’s run against the establishment, to break Florida’s corrupt system and bring something new to the Sunshine State.”

Notably, Fried’s first-month haul falls considerably short of her Democratic Primary challenger, Charlie Crist.

Crist, a congressman and former Governor of Florida, raked in roughly $1.5 million in his first month.

Nevertheless, both candidates are millions shy of competing with Gov. Ron DeSantis’s war chest.

DeSantis’s political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, raked in roughly $7.5 million in May. What’s more, the Republican Governor boasts more than $39 million on hand.

Speaking in June, Crist vowed to close the gap.

“We’ll have the resources to compete,” Crist said. “We’ll be there.”

Unlike his challengers, DeSantis is the beneficiary of national notoriety.

A frequent guest on Fox News, recent polling puts DeSantis leading the pack of Republican presidential candidates if former President DonaldTrump steps aside.

Both Crist and Fried have criticized the Republican Governor of prioritizing his political stardom over his responsibilities as Governor.