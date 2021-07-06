Former Broward County Public Defender Alan Schreiber dies at 77

Alan Schreiber, who served as Broward County’s Public Defender for nearly three decades, has passed away at the age of 77 according to a report from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Rafael Olmeda.

Schreiber served in that role from 1977-2005. His son, Brett Schreiber, eulogized the former political icon with a Facebook post late Monday.

“Rest in paradise, Pops,” Schreiber wrote. “As many prepared to celebrate Independence Day and honor its principles of equality and justice for all, Alan Schreiber chose to peacefully pass from this Earth surrounded by the love of his family. He went out just as he came into this world… on his own terms.”

Alan Schreiber was elected to the Broward County Public Defender role in 1976 and carried serious political weight in the decades he remained in that position.

“(H)e was known as a political kingmaker in South Florida politics. Anyone seeking judicial appointment, county-wide office or the Governor’s mansion knew it was wise to get the blessing of Big Al,” his son wrote.

“Many have described Alan as ‘larger than life’. And he was. But it was his zest for life that brought so many close to him. Perhaps his greatest gift was the power to believe in people and to see their true potential. He saw things in people and believed in people in ways they often didn’t see or believe in themselves. As a result many of our lives are better thanks to knowing him.”

After retiring in 2005, Alan Schreiber moved to Texas. Schreiber’s son told Olmeda that his dad soon took the Texas Bar and began doing criminal defense work, unable to stay on the sidelines.

“He will be deeply missed for he was deeply loved,” Brett Schreiber wrote in closing. “However, we hope his incredible joy for life remains his legacy. He’s off to the next great adventure and we know we’ll all meet again at the jubilee. He’ll likely be tending the bar, sharing stories, cracking jokes and just as in life, ready to serve.”

Howard Finkelstein succeeded Alan Schreiber as Public Defender. Finkelstein retired from that role last year.