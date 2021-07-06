Last Call for 7.6.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said she’s getting money for Florida’s school lunches from the federal government after being ignored by Gov. Ron DeSantis. A spokesperson for the Governor called Fried’s allegation “ludicrous.”

Fried announced Tuesday that the federal government is handing down $93 million to Florida schools to help offset school lunch losses during the 2020 school year.

Fried said the federal money comes after DeSantis ignored requests from FDACS to use federal relief money from the CARES Act for the deficit. DeSantis in 2020 largely made decisions about how to allocate around $8 billion of CARES money handed down to Florida to help with coronavirus relief.

“We sent at least one, if not two, letters to the Governor, asking for money to be allocated to the school nutrition program and never received a response back,” Fried said.

The spokesperson in the Governor’s Office said Fried sent the letter in August 2020 but called it a “political gesture” and said it came after the Governor had already allocated the funding for “learning loss recovery” for students who regressed in their learning progress.

These latest federal dollars will only offset a portion of the reported losses due to COVID-19. FDACS reported Florida’s schools had lost $262 million in nutrition funding. The schools would normally make that money off school lunches from either sales or reimbursements for free or reduced lunches, but without children in schools during 2020, much of that money never materialized.

Fried said one million children in Florida are considered food insecure.

“That is in 2021, in a state like Florida, third-largest in the nation. It is embarrassing that we’ve got 1 million of our kids that don’t know where their next meal comes from,” Fried said.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day



“We’re actively searching as aggressively as we can. Unfortunately, we are not seeing anything positive.” — Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky, on the ongoing search-and-rescue operation in Surfside.

Bill Day’s Latest

