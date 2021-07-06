Republican Orlando Lamas adds $16K in June in bid for HD 111

Architect Orlando Lamas raised another $16,000 in June, according to new fundraising numbers released by his campaign.

That would mean Lamas has raised around $70,000 in outside cash since entering the race for House District 111 in early March. Lamas has also put in more than $35,000 of his own money via a loan, but it’s unclear how far he’ll dip into that pot.

Candidates and political committees face a Monday, July 12 deadline to report all financial activity through June 30. Lamas’ June numbers aren’t yet available on the Division of Elections website, but his campaign put out a release Tuesday afternoon touting the June haul.

“I am truly honored to have received this much early financial support from my friends and family,” Lamas said in a written statement. “I want to represent the community where I have lived for over two decades. I will continue to work hard and to earn the support of my community.”

Lamas is competing for the Republican nomination against Hialeah Councilmember Vivian Casals-Munoz. Casals-Munoz has also not posted her June fundraising numbers, but she showed $0 raised in May, her first full month as a candidate.

GOP Rep. Bryan Avila, the current Speaker Pro Tempore in the House, represents the district but is term-limited heading into 2022.

Lamas attended the University of Florida for undergraduate studies before earning a master’s degree in architecture at UF. Since 2000, Lamas has headed a construction firm, Three County Construction. In 2003 he launched his own architecture firm as well. He has served on the Florida Building Code Administrators and Inspectors Board.

HD 111 is a Republican-leaning district. Last November, Avila won reelection by about 30 points. That was the second-largest of his four General Election wins, and he won every race by at least 19 percentage points.

The district spans parts of Miami-Dade County including Miami Springs, Virginia Gardens and portions of Miami, including Miami International Airport.