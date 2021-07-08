Matt Gaetz doubles down on Donald Trump House Speaker push

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz claims to have better knowledge of former President Donald Trump than a Capitol Hill reporter, calling out purportedly phony reportage on “Trump World.”

Gaetz, who represents Florida’s 1st Congressional District, squabbled on Twitter Thursday with a Washington D.C. journalist who took issue with the Congressman’s contention that the former President wants to be the next Speaker of the House.

Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman tweeted about the Panhandle Republican fundraising on the “Speaker Trump” proposition, casting aspersions on the idea Trump even wants the gig.

Sherman wrote that Gaetz “is now fundraising on nominating Trump to become Speaker. A reminder: only one person needed to nominate someone for Speaker. 218 votes to become Speaker. Trump world says he doesn’t want to be Speaker. (Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy) does want to become Speaker.”

“Who is ‘Trump World?'” Gaetz blasted in response. “I talk to Trump directly, unlike Fruitpunch News.”

Things got a bit more heated after Sherman called out to a secondary source in Trump’s orbit, quoting outgoing spox Jason Miller saying Trump has “zero desire” to be Speaker.

“Jason Miller is misinformed on this point. (Or, since he left, maybe he has his own agenda?) There is but one governing voice in Trump World: TRUMP! Even Kevin acknowledged that Trump wanted to be Speaker,” Gaetz responded.

The Congressman made news at Trump’s rally in Sarasota on July 3, promising to nominate Trump for the Speakership after the 2022 election.

“After the next election cycle when we take back the House of Representatives, when we send Nancy Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives will go to Donald J. Trump,” Gaetz told the crowd.

Trump called the idea “interesting,” but some doubt the former President would want the job’s workload.