Last Call for 7.8.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Sen. Ileana Garcia has earned a spot on the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking’s Board of Directors.

The appointment by Senate President Wilton Simpson, announced Thursday, comes after the first term Miami Senator worked to pass two new laws to enhance protections for victims of domestic violence and employees and advocates who work at domestic violence shelters.

“Survivors of domestic violence, and the heroes who work in domestic violence shelters, deserve all the support and compassion we can provide,” Garcia said. “I thank President Simpson for entrusting me to the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, Board of Directors, and I will continue to advocate for the protection and well-being of survivors of domestic violence in both my role as a legislator and a board member.”

One of the new laws creates penalties for maliciously publishing the location of a domestic violence center. The other law shields from public record personal information and addresses of employees and advocates who work at domestic violence centers.

In a written statement, Wilton cited her legislative work this past Session as the reason for the appointment.

“She is a passionate advocate for victims of these horrific crimes and will be a strong voice in the search for solutions,” Simpson said in the written statement. “The first two bills Sen. Garcia sponsored and passed, which are now law, were aimed at protecting victims of domestic violence and the volunteers who serve in domestic violence shelters. She has a strong commitment to help those who have been abused, neglected, and victimized. I know she will serve the Senate and Florida well in this important role.”

The Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking is a nonprofit organization that aims to provide funding, support and leadership to the state’s effort to end human trafficking.

Garcia’s four-year term begins July 16.

Quote of the Day



“The work continues with all speed and all urgency.” — Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, on the Surfside search and recovery effort.

