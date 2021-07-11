SOSCuba: Florida leaders back Cuban protestors’ anti-Communism demonstrations

Protesters in the streets of Havana are speaking out against Cuba’s Communist government and Florida elected leaders from both parties are, naturally, standing with the protesters over the authoritarians.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a staunch opponent of the Cuban government, offered running commentary Sunday as events developed on the island nation.

“The socialist goon squad is now on the street beating peaceful protestors So far not seeing much interest from US National media outlets,” Rubio tweeted.

The Senator then extended his media critique to Twitter, for an objectionable framing of the events.

“Surreal but not surprising. Twitter says this all about COVID ‘awareness’ in #Cuba. Ignores this is really about how socialism is a disaster & always leads to tyranny, despair & suffering,” Rubio noted.

The Senator was not done.

“It’s 5:36PM in the east. A historic day of unprecedented protests going on against socialism in #Cuba So far CNN in the U.S. says nothing to see here but gives coverage to the world’s ‘deepest pool’ in Dubai,” Rubio noted.

Other leaders were less descriptive, but no less supportive of the protesters’ actions.

“The courageous people of Cuba took to the streets determined to regain their freedom and demand the end of the dictatorship,” asserted Sen. Rick Scott. “The people of Cuba are not afraid, your time is up!”

“The Biden administration should quickly denounce any detention or violence toward peaceful protestors in Cuba. America & every freedom-loving nation must fully support the brave Cuban people in their calls for liberty & human dignity. The world is watching,” Scott added.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz was succinct: “#CubaEsUnaDictadura Stand for freedom for its long suffering people,” the Daytona Republican tweeted.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was unambiguous on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

“Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana. The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades & is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies,” DeSantis tweeted.

Miami-Dade Mayor Danielle Levine Cava was no less direct in support of the uprising in the streets.

“We stand united with the Cuban people on the island and across our community at this historic moment in the struggle for freedom, dignity, and basic human rights – may their courageous actions bring about real change and move us closer to the dream of a free Cuba,” Cava urged.

Tampa Councilman Luis Viera was likewise staunchly with the people protesting: “Here in West Tampa to stand in solidarity with Cubans protesting 90 miles from Florida for liberty, food & COVID vaccinations. I’m a proud son of Cuban refugees & am proud to use my voice to support change in Cuba.”