Slow fundraising for Lori Hershey’s HD 16 launch

Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey had a quiet first month of fundraising in her campaign for the Republican nomination in House District 16.

Hershey, one of two Republicans who hope to replace Rep. Jason Fischer, who is running for the state Senate, struggled in June to raise money.

While her month’s total was $20,100, that was boosted by $15,000 in personal loans to her campaign. Just $5,100 came from outside sources. Donations came from family members and personal friends, but no bold-name politicians signed onto Hershey’s effort.

Hershey’s opponent, Rogers Towers attorney Adam Brandon, did not match the $20,000 total Hershey presented in June. However, he raised more money from outside sources than she did, bringing in over $15,000 for his best month since his March campaign kickoff.

Among the June donors were a host of familiar names.

Rep. Wyman Duggan, also of Rogers Towers, maxed out with a $1,000 contribution to the campaign. Lindsey Brock, Mike Hightower, and Gate Petroleum also donated.

Brandon has raised over $93,000 as of the end of June, and has roughly $88,000 on hand. He has an additional $9,500 in his Genuine Conservatives political committee, giving him close to a 5 to 1 edge over Hershey.

HD 16, on Jacksonville’s Southside, has been a seat designed for a Republican to win, and the GOP has held it by double digit margins in the years when Democrats have run candidates.

Expect both candidates to attempt to define themselves before their opponents do. Hershey, upon her launch in June, stressed her “20 year record of service to the community” and positioned herself as a Ron DeSantis Republican, a position that surprised some who heard it.

Brandon, though a newcomer to HD 16, is not a newcomer to local politics. He has built relationships over the years. And some big names, including HD 16 resident Mayor Lenny Curry, back him.

Brandon, meanwhile, may end up being the Governor’s choice in this race. DeSantis picked him for the First Judicial Court of Appeal Judiciary Nominating Commission in 2019.