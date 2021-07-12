Darden Rice endorses Gina Driscoll for reelection to St. Pete City Council

St. Petersburg City Council member Darden Rice is backing colleague Gina Driscoll for reelection, Driscoll’s campaign announced Monday.

Driscoll is seeking her second term in District 6.

“Gina Driscoll has built a reputation for inclusive, collaborative leadership to move St Petersburg forward. That’s why I’m endorsing her reelection to City Council,” Rice, who is running for Mayor, said. “From affordable housing and food security to COVID response and infrastructure investment, Gina is always looking out for our residents and creating a stronger city. I would encourage all St. Pete voters to learn more about her advocacy for our city.”

Rice joins fellow City Council members Ed Montanari, Robert Blackmon, and Brandi Gabbard in endorsing Driscoll.

“Darden shares my commitment to progress and an inclusive St Petersburg. I’m so honored to have her with me and supporting my reelection,” Driscoll said. “We’ve faced some serious challenges over the last four years. We’ve come through the other side because good people came together to tackle these issues head-on. I look forward to continuing the work and building on our successes.”

Driscoll faces just one challenger in the race, Mhariel Summers. Both are Democrats, though the race is nonpartisan, and the candidates’ political affiliation won’t appear on the ballot. Because there are just two candidates, the two will move straight to the Nov. 2 General Election.

Driscoll has an advantage in the race, both as an incumbent and in fundraising. She’s brought in more than $83,000 for her race as of July 2. Summers, meanwhile, has raised less than $1,400.

Driscoll has also collected endorsements from U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, Sen. Darryl Rouson, Rep. Ben Diamond, Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard, former Council members Charlie Gerdes and Jim Kennedy, and regional leaders across the Tampa Bay area, including the Florida Suncoast Police Benevolent Association, the West Central Florida Labor Council, the International Association of Firefighters Local 747, Ruth’s List Florida, and Equality Florida PAC.

District 6 includes parts of southeast St. Pete, Coquina Key and historic Old Southeast.