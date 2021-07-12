July 12, 2021
Chip LaMarca adds $25K to defend HD 93 seat
Image via Colin Hackley.

FLAPOL030519CHCH079
LaMarca has yet to court an opponent as he seeks a third House term.

Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca brought in $25,000 in June as he seeks reelection to House District 93.

The entire haul came from the political committee Bright Future for Florida. Nicholas Matthews of Becker & Poliakoff chairs that committee, which has donated to multiple members of both major parties over the last several cycles.

Bright Future for Florida sent a $25,000 check to LaMarca’s political committee, Citizens Helping Improve Policy. LaMarca doesn’t appear to be actively fundraising yet following the end of the 2021 Legislative Session. He didn’t bring in any money in June through his campaign account, and the donation from Bright Future for Florida was the sole contribution to his PC.

LaMarca did post a $36,000 haul in February, just after officially filing for reelection. June’s $25,000 mark is the second-highest monthly fundraising number LaMarca has posted so far, though he was barred from raising money during Session due to rules governing current lawmakers.

LaMarca is the only Republican who holds a seat located fully within deep-blue Broward County. HD 93 spans the northeastern part of the county including Lighthouse Point and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

In 2018, LaMarca won the HD 93 seat by 7 points. He did even better this past November, defeating Democrat Linda Thompson Gonzalez 55% to 45% for a second term in the House.

So far, no one has filed to challenge LaMarca in 2022. Prior to LaMarca joining the Legislature, Republican George Moraitis held the HD 93 seat for eight consecutive years.

LaMarca pushed bipartisan measures in his first term, including a landmark bill allowing college athletes in the state to get paid for their name, image and likeness. That legislation went into effect earlier this month, leading to some major college stars in Florida beginning to cash in.

LaMarca served several years on the Lighthouse Point City Commission before winning a Broward County Commission contest in 2010.

Candidates and political committees face a Monday deadline to report all financial activity through June 30.

