fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Legislature passes college athlete pay bill

Headlines Influence

State hemp program rehash awaits Ron DeSantis' signature

Headlines Influence

Medical marijuana THC cap dead for 2020

Headlines Influence

Budget conference: Negotiators split difference on correctional officer shifts

Headlines Jax

Is Nassau County government meeting ‘outside the sunshine?’

Headlines South Florida

Andrew Gillum linked to crystal meth overdose incident in Miami Beach

Headlines

Legislature passes college athlete pay bill

SB 646 finally passed the House 98-14.

on

House members relented Friday on a bill securing college athletes’ right to make money on their own in connection to their sporting career.

On Thursday, Senators refused House members’ changes mandating insurance coverage, pitting the bill for a fight on the last day of the Session. But with the House accepting the measure Friday on a 98-14 vote, it now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

On Tuesday, House members approved an amendment that would align the Senate’s college athlete pay bill with Rep. Chip LaMarca‘s measure in the House.

Monday, the Senate passed its version of the legislation (SB 646) by a 37-2 vote. Rockledge Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield sponsored the legislation.

That bill allows college athletes to make money — including via endorsement deals — off of their name, image or likeness. It would also allow athletes to hire agents and require mandatory financial literacy courses for student athletes.

Instead, the House took up the now-approved Senate version. But LaMarca’s amendment essentially replaced the Senate language with his and House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee‘s own measure (HB 7051) except acceding to the Senate version’s July 1, 2021 start date.

The bills were originally set to go into effect this year. But the Senate amended its measure to give the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) time to implement its own rules regarding athletes potentially being compensated for their likeness.

Those measures still differ, however. For instance, the House version requires colleges to maintain health and disability insurance in case an athlete is injured before going pro.

The Senate had dropped language requiring insurance coverage.

“Florida is not a follower,” LaMarca said in a statement Friday. “We are a bold leader that takes leaps while others sit on the sidelines.”

“For far too long, the collegiate athlete system professionalized everyone associated with athletics except for the young women and men who put in the work and sweat to hone their skills and talent,” he continued. “Today’s action in the Florida Legislature for our more than 11,000 collegiate athletes tells the NCAA that we won’t stand for greedy rules that put athletes at a disadvantage.”

Fewer than 2% of college athletes make it to the pros where they can cash in, according to the NCAA’s own stats. And all risk injury before even getting that far.

The bill will now head back to the Senate to see if those differences can be reconciled.

College athletes are currently considered amateurs, though many receive a scholarship to attend their respective universities. The NCAA, which regulates those athletes, has rules barring students from making money off their likeness.

Florida lawmakers pushed for reforms after California approved a similar bill last year. Those state-level efforts prompted the NCAA to promise a change in its rules governing the practice.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he backs the legislation.

Florida Politics reporter Ryan Nicol contributed to this report.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.