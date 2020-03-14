Legislature passes college athlete pay bill

House members relented Friday on a bill securing college athletes’ right to make money on their own in connection to their sporting career.

On Thursday, Senators refused House members’ changes mandating insurance coverage, pitting the bill for a fight on the last day of the Session. But with the House accepting the measure Friday on a 98-14 vote, it now heads to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

On Tuesday, House members approved an amendment that would align the Senate’s college athlete pay bill with Rep. Chip LaMarca‘s measure in the House.

Monday, the Senate passed its version of the legislation (SB 646) by a 37-2 vote. Rockledge Republican Sen. Debbie Mayfield sponsored the legislation.

That bill allows college athletes to make money — including via endorsement deals — off of their name, image or likeness. It would also allow athletes to hire agents and require mandatory financial literacy courses for student athletes.

Instead, the House took up the now-approved Senate version. But LaMarca’s amendment essentially replaced the Senate language with his and House Democratic Leader Kionne McGhee‘s own measure (HB 7051) except acceding to the Senate version’s July 1, 2021 start date.

The bills were originally set to go into effect this year. But the Senate amended its measure to give the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) time to implement its own rules regarding athletes potentially being compensated for their likeness.

Those measures still differ, however. For instance, the House version requires colleges to maintain health and disability insurance in case an athlete is injured before going pro.

The Senate had dropped language requiring insurance coverage.

“Florida is not a follower,” LaMarca said in a statement Friday. “We are a bold leader that takes leaps while others sit on the sidelines.”

“For far too long, the collegiate athlete system professionalized everyone associated with athletics except for the young women and men who put in the work and sweat to hone their skills and talent,” he continued. “Today’s action in the Florida Legislature for our more than 11,000 collegiate athletes tells the NCAA that we won’t stand for greedy rules that put athletes at a disadvantage.”

Fewer than 2% of college athletes make it to the pros where they can cash in, according to the NCAA’s own stats. And all risk injury before even getting that far.

The bill will now head back to the Senate to see if those differences can be reconciled.

College athletes are currently considered amateurs, though many receive a scholarship to attend their respective universities. The NCAA, which regulates those athletes, has rules barring students from making money off their likeness.

Florida lawmakers pushed for reforms after California approved a similar bill last year. Those state-level efforts prompted the NCAA to promise a change in its rules governing the practice.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he backs the legislation.

—

Florida Politics reporter Ryan Nicol contributed to this report.