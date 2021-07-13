July 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Perry Thurston rakes in $280K for CD 20 Special Election
Image via Colin Hackley

Anne GeggisJuly 13, 20214min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

William Braddock drops out of CD 13 race following threatening recording

2022Headlines

Matt Caldwell won’t run for Agriculture Commissioner in 2022

HeadlinesInfluence

Nikki Fried seeks answers for energy cost inequities

FLAPOL043021CH060
Perry's haul includes a $100K self-loan.

South Florida Sen. Perry Thurston has raised $280,000 for his bid for the congressional seat vacated when Rep. Alcee Hastings died earlier this year, his campaign announced Monday.

Thurston, who gave up his Senate leadership post to run, is in a crowded race with a number of other current and former elected leaders to represent Florida’s 20th Congressional District. Thurston has blown by the quarter-million mark. But Monday’s report from first quarter fundraising includes a $100,000 donation Thurston made to himself, his campaign says.

“I am extremely grateful for the early support from the community in my community,” Thurston said in a news release.

Hastings, who served in Congress since 1993, died April 6, after a three-year battle with cancer.

Ahead of the Aug. 3 filing deadline, 20 candidates announced their bids for Hastings’ seat, including sitting Democratic Reps. Bobby DuBose and Omari Hardy, and current Broward County Commission members Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief, also Democrats.

Among the major contenders, none except for Sharief have filed financial reports with the Federal Election Commission. Sharief has raised $112,230, according to her FEC filing.

So far, voters in the heavily Democratic area have 13 Democrats and four Republicans to choose from in the respective Primary Elections on Nov. 2. The General Election is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was criticized after choosing those election dates and leaving the seat vacant for nine months after Hastings’ death. It leaves a Black majority area of about 800,000 voters unrepresented. The action also could deny House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a crucial vote in the coming months.

Thurston is widely seen as a strong contender for the seat. Also Monday, his campaign announced the endorsement of local elected leaders who are part of the district he currently represents: Broward County Mayor Steve Geller, Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin, Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston, Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs and Lauderhill City Commission members Melissa Dunn and Lawrence Martin.

“I am also deeply humbled by the many municipal leaders that endorsed our campaign,” Thurston said in a news release. “With their support, I am confident we can work towards fighting for a brighter future.”

CD 20 straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties, with majority black neighborhoods near the area’s big cities, including Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Post Views: 147

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis touts Florida vaccinations while down-playing new cases

nextDelegation for 7.13.21: Cuba — liberty — defunding police — statue en route — natural beauty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories