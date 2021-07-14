July 14, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate Democrats seek clarity from Ashley Moody on anti-riot bill amid recent political demonstrations
Image via AP.

Jason DelgadoJuly 14, 20214min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Florida Republicans outgun Democrats by $1.9M in Q2 fundraising

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Mac Stipanovich: Florida’s Cuba protests — GOP hypocrisy, pettiness and a lot of gall

HeadlinesSt. Pete

‘Please, we need your help’: Rick Kriseman pleads for state help with red tide crisis

cuban miami protest
The demonstrations serve as the first major stress test for the Republican-acclaimed bill.

Senate Democrats are seeking a formal opinion from Attorney General Ashley Moody on a provision within Florida’s newly enacted anti-riot bill (HB 1) that enhances penalties against demonstrators who obstruct traffic and roadways.

The request for clarity comes after thousands of Floridians poured into the streets — without repercussion — earlier this week in support of a historic political uprising in Cuba.

In the written request sent Wednesday to Moody, Democratic leaders said the opinion is needed to ensure the “protection” of the demonstrators operating under the freshly inked law.

“We believe it is critical for every Floridian to be treated equally, and since we’ve seen peaceful protests emerge across various municipalities and local governments — many spilling onto state roadways — its critical that elected officials and Floridians alike have clarity from your perspective as Florida’s Chief Legal Officer as it relates to the new statute,” the letter said.

Notably, the demonstrations serve as the first major stress test for the Republican-acclaimed bill.

Under the law, a person is prohibited from obstructing a roadway or otherwise “hindering” the flow of traffic.

That provision, among others, drew arrows from Democrats and civil rights activists alike, who argued the legislation infringes on First Amendment rights.

In the letter, penned by Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, Democrats expressed relief that the law has gone un-utilized by authorities.

The new law enhances penalties against rioters while also preventing those arrested during a riot to bail out of jail before their first court appearance.

Not least, state leaders may overrule a municipality’s decision to cut a police department’s budget under the new law.

“We are pleased and frankly thankful that the draconian and anti-democratic measures contained within HB 1 have not been weaponized against those who are peacefully protesting,” the letter said.

Democrats including Sen. Janet Cruz, Jason Pizzo, Bobby Powell and Lori Berman noted this isn’t the first demonstration to probe the bounds of the law.

In recent weeks, hundreds have gathered in South Florida to protest gun violence and show support at the site of the Surfside Condominium collapse.

“I think we can all agree these actions are just and right, that history will say the same, but of course the protection of those who today exercise their passion and purpose must be assured,” the collective of Democrats wrote.

The full letter is available online.

Post Views: 150

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Henderson: Cuban demonstrations in Miami highlight flaws in anti-riot bill

nextLas Vegas Sands looks to bring casino gambling to Jacksonville

One comment

  • Tom

    July 14, 2021 at 7:33 pm

    Ah. No looting, no felony assaults, no carrying weapons , no murder and no violence. Just peaceful protest. Not to hard to figure.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Gambling on gambling has begun: A briefing on the 2022 ballot initiatives
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more