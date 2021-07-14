Joe Henderson: Cuban demonstrations in Miami highlight flaws in anti-riot bill

Let’s make one thing clear: The protests over Cuba’s authoritarian government are righteous. People need a voice against oppression, and often that involves taking to the streets.

We saw that in South Florida this week. Thousands marched in support of the Cuban people and their battle for freedom from dictators.

However, the demonstrators shut down a portion of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County. That’s a major thoroughfare, congested on a good day. And in Florida, thanks to a dubious anti-riot bill championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, that’s against the law.

That’s not me saying that. The Governor made it clear when he signed the bill into law.

“Just think about it, you’re driving home from work and, all of a sudden, you have people out there shutting down a highway, and we worked hard to make sure that didn’t happen in Florida,” DeSantis said.

When pesky newspeople mentioned that, spokesperson Christine Pushaw reacted in her typical dismissive, attack-dog style.

The Left and aligned corporate media love authoritarianism. Therefore, they are FURIOUS that the Governor of Florida didn’t personally drive 500 miles down the state to arrest people for protesting (not rioting) against the communist regime in Cuba. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) July 14, 2021

Really?

First, the Governor has access to aircraft, and that would be a lot quicker than driving. Besides, the roads might be blocked.

Second, he wouldn’t personally arrest them. He has people to do that for him.

And finally, Pushaw’s response is nonsense. This isn’t about punishing Cuban Americans for supporting their brothers and sisters against a totalitarian regime. It is a reminder about DeSantis’ eagerness to score political points after George Floyd’s murder last year.

That, too, sparked riots. Some streets were blocked, and there was violence, the penalties of which were spelled out succinctly under existing law.

But because protesters marched under the Black Lives Matter banner, bam! DeSantis put on his “I’ll show them” pants, and everybody knows who that law targets. If we had any doubt, the sound of crickets from Tallahassee on this latest outbreak confirmed their suspicions.

Ironically, Pushaw would say the left loves authoritarianism since that’s what the 2020 protests were against. The Floyd murder was the match to the powder keg from Blacks fed up with police harassment. It was a righteous protest, and the Governor should have had a more reasoned response than cracking heads.

And speaking of authoritarianism, DeSantis, at times, has acted just that way. He routinely rails against Washington interference but issues orders overriding local laws about COVID-19 and other matters.

This is just the latest example of situational ethics by a Governor who claims to cherish the U.S. Constitution.

Yes, the First Amendment protects Cuban American protesters. It also applies to people shouting Black Lives Matter in protest against a system they say is racist.

DeSantis embraces the first cause, and good for him. But his actions made it clear he would like to crush the second.

That’s why people call him out just now.