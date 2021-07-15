July 15, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

‘National travesty’: Donald Trump slams Joe Biden Cuba response
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 15, 20213min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Reggie Gaffney files for state Senate run

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Dale Holness emerges fundraising heavyweight in crowded HD 20 race

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.15.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Trump_76846jpg-2ec6bjpg-JS663619797
Trump is taking his turn to criticize his successor's Cuba response.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump offered on Thursday a scathing critique of the Joe Biden administration’s response to the events in Cuba, calling the response a “national travesty” and much more in a four-paragraph screed.

“I fought for Cuba, they didn’t,” Trump asserted, the close to a missive strongly supporting protesters and yoking Democrats and Communists into one anti-freedom mass.

“The proud people of Cuba are desperate to be free from the iron boot heel of the Island’s wicked Communist Regime. These incredible warriors for freedom risk everything to take to the streets in their quest for freedom. I stand in total solidarity with the freedom fighters in Cuba and the brave Cuban Americans who have watched their families suffer in the motherland at the hands of this heartless and brutal regime.

“The Biden Administration’s refusal to forcefully condemn Communism and the Cuban Communist Regime is a national travesty. The Biden Administration’s ludicrous suggestion that the Cubans are protesting government mismanagement — not brutal Communist oppression — is an insult to every Cuban patriot who has suffered, been imprisoned, or died in pursuit of freedom,” Trump added.

Democrats, Trump lamented, “are so far left they can’t even take a stand against violent communism.”

“Many are communists themselves,” the former President maintained, before closing by lamenting the Biden administration is undoing his legacy.

“As President, I advanced a strategic vision in which the people of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua would be free, and that the Western Hemisphere would be the first fully free hemisphere in all of human history. The Biden Administration is squandering a historic opportunity to stand for freedom and human rights in our home region. The Biden Administration is betraying the freedom-loving people of Cuba. I fought for Cuba, they didn’t,” Trump asserted.

Some will speculate about which passages came from Trump and which from one of his aides, and others will wonder why Trump’s “strategic vision” didn’t lead to democracy in any of the three countries. Regardless, Trump’s comments Thursday are a reminder that buzz for potential Primary candidates notwithstanding, it is Trump’s party, and Biden’s soft response to Cuban unrest offers another opportunity for contrast with the current White House for the once and perhaps future President.f

Post Views: 245

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPressing German-U.S. issues as Angela Merkel meets with Joe Biden

nextAnthony Rodriguez flexes fundraising muscle, doubles cash for Miami-Dade Commission bid

One comment

  • Bobby

    July 15, 2021 at 5:22 pm

    Where is this statement from? Not found on donaldtrump.com. I have seen it on Facebook and trying to verify authenticity. Thank you

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Gambling on gambling has begun: A briefing on the 2022 ballot initiatives
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more