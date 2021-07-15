‘National travesty’: Donald Trump slams Joe Biden Cuba response

Former U.S. President Donald Trump offered on Thursday a scathing critique of the Joe Biden administration’s response to the events in Cuba, calling the response a “national travesty” and much more in a four-paragraph screed.

“I fought for Cuba, they didn’t,” Trump asserted, the close to a missive strongly supporting protesters and yoking Democrats and Communists into one anti-freedom mass.

“The proud people of Cuba are desperate to be free from the iron boot heel of the Island’s wicked Communist Regime. These incredible warriors for freedom risk everything to take to the streets in their quest for freedom. I stand in total solidarity with the freedom fighters in Cuba and the brave Cuban Americans who have watched their families suffer in the motherland at the hands of this heartless and brutal regime.

“The Biden Administration’s refusal to forcefully condemn Communism and the Cuban Communist Regime is a national travesty. The Biden Administration’s ludicrous suggestion that the Cubans are protesting government mismanagement — not brutal Communist oppression — is an insult to every Cuban patriot who has suffered, been imprisoned, or died in pursuit of freedom,” Trump added.

Democrats, Trump lamented, “are so far left they can’t even take a stand against violent communism.”

“Many are communists themselves,” the former President maintained, before closing by lamenting the Biden administration is undoing his legacy.

“As President, I advanced a strategic vision in which the people of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua would be free, and that the Western Hemisphere would be the first fully free hemisphere in all of human history. The Biden Administration is squandering a historic opportunity to stand for freedom and human rights in our home region. The Biden Administration is betraying the freedom-loving people of Cuba. I fought for Cuba, they didn’t,” Trump asserted.

Some will speculate about which passages came from Trump and which from one of his aides, and others will wonder why Trump’s “strategic vision” didn’t lead to democracy in any of the three countries. Regardless, Trump’s comments Thursday are a reminder that buzz for potential Primary candidates notwithstanding, it is Trump’s party, and Biden’s soft response to Cuban unrest offers another opportunity for contrast with the current White House for the once and perhaps future President.f