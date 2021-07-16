Christine Swiridowsky to succeed Nick Duran as leader of clinics association

The Florida Association of Free and Charitable Clinics has named Christine Swiridowsky its interim executive director. She takes the reins Aug. 1, when Rep. Nick Duran steps down from the role.

“I’m prepared for and humbled by the opportunity to lead our clinics with the FAFCC Board during this transition,” Swiridowsky said. “We are still on the front lines of this pandemic, so I know how important it is to keep our momentum and give our volunteers and staff the support, funding, and infrastructure they need. And that’s exactly what we are going to do.”

Swiridowsky serves now as the program director for the FAFC, where she is responsible for a multi-million-dollar program, grant writing, and performance analysis, among other duties. She has worked for the organization since July 2016. She has worked in the nonprofit sector about seven years in a managerial capacity and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Florida.

Duran leaves the FAFCC after coming on as executive director in October 2015. He also served as the Florida state director for Enroll America, focusing on enrolling Floridians in health care plans.

The Miami Democrat won election to the Florida House in 2016 and over three terms has worked on issues such as Medicaid expansion.

Meanwhile, the FAFCC under his leadership has provided more than $1 billion in free and charitable care to Floridians and maintained bipartisan support in both chambers of the Legislature and from two Republican governors.

“It’s been a tremendous honor to lead FAFCC for the past six years and serve those who can least afford life-changing and life-saving care,” Duran said. “I’m also confident Christina and the FAFCC Board will continue to fiercely advocate for the irreplaceable work of our volunteers and staff — truly wonderful, selfless Floridians.”

The Rev. Michael Daily, board chair for the FAFCC and CEO of Good News Care Center in Homestead, praised Duran as he prepared to exit.

“We are so grateful for Rep. Duran’s leadership and we’re also excited about both his and our future,” Daily said. “Look no further than his work during this pandemic to understand that his vision, persistence, and work ethic literally saved lives every single day. He’s leaving our clinics stronger, more modern, and better funded than any other time in our history. Job well done.”