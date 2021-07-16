Mike Waltz reports more than $1M on hand for reelection

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz closed out the first half of 2021 with a seven-figure campaign bank account, crossing the million-dollar mark in cash on hand due to nearly $500,000 raised.

The figures, provided to the Federal Elections Commission Thursday, show the Congressman from Florida’s 6th Congressional District with $1,028,190. That Q2 closing number is up from the $943,138 Waltz had on hand at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Waltz had net contributions of $452,783, with $45,880 coming into the account from other authorized committees, adding up to a total of $499,188 in total receipts, according to the FEC filing. The candidate continues to pay off personal loans to the campaign, with $180,000 paid off in the second quarter and $430,000 of debt retired in the cycle.

Waltz had about $885,000 banked after the 2020 election cycle, a resounding victory over Democratic nominee Clint Curtis in which the incumbent garnered more than 61% of the vote. That was an improvement over 2018, the year in which he ran for the House seat previously occupied by now-Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Waltz faced both a competitive Primary and then a General Election in 2018 that saw outside funding and resources pour in for both his campaign and that of his opponent, Democrat Nancy Soderberg. Armed with an Election Day endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Waltz claimed more than 56% of the vote.

CD 6 includes parts of St. Johns and Lake counties, as well as the entirety of Flagler and Volusia counties along Florida’s Atlantic coast. The district as currently drawn has a sizable GOP advantage. Ahead of the 2020 election, 235,000 registered Republicans lived in the district, compared to 184,000 registered Democrats.

The district’s lines and possibly the district number will change before the 2022 election due to the once-in-a-decade reapportionment process, presenting potential intrigue. But Waltz’s proven fundraising ability and entrenched national profile give him an advantage no matter what the new maps ultimately hold.