July 16, 2021
Gov. DeSantis announces Southern border trip

Jason DelgadoJuly 16, 20214min1

DeSantis 2
Roughly 50 Florida law enforcement officers are currently serving in the region.

Gov. Ron DeSantis will receive a security briefing at the Southern border on Saturday alongside Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, the Governor’s Office announced Friday.

The briefing comes after DeSantis deployed 50 Florida law enforcement officers to the region in late June to address a rise in crime at the border.

DeSantis will be joined by a platoon of state officials including Attorney General Ashley Moody, Senate President Wilton Simpson, FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen and Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gene Spaulding.

In announcing the deployment, DeSantis charged that Florida’s rising crime rate isn’t “organic” but rather caused by criminal immigrants.

What’s more, he laid blame at the feet of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.

Among other points, DeSantis noted a rise in human trafficking stemming from south of the border. Additionally, rural sheriffs in North Florida have raised the alarm on methamphetamine crossing the border, he noted.

Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner and a Democratic candidate for Governor, criticized DeSantis shortly after the visit was announced.

“Ron DeSantis acts more like the Governor of Fox news than the Governor of Florida,” Fried tweeted.

Fried’s reaction mirrors the response of Democrats at-large when DeSantis announced plans to mobilize police to the region.

In a letter to DeSantis, 16 Democrats including Democratic Leader Lauren Book decried the deployment as politically motivated. They also argued the move endangered Floridians, who now are protected by fewer officers.

“Your choice to divert Florida officers away from their local communities where they are desperately needed will handicap efforts to combat this critical and urgent public safety issue,” the Democrats’ letter states. “Additionally, summer tourist season is upon us; with a reopened economy, surging numbers in communities coast-to-coast will demand a greater police presence to safeguard and protect Floridians and visitors alike,” the letter adds.

The Saturday trip will make good on DeSantis’ plan to visit the officers. According to the Governor’s Office, the briefing will kick off at 2:45 p.m. in Del Rio, Texas.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to get out there at some point and wish them well when they’re on the ground,” DeSantis said at the send-off event.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

One comment

  • Tony Peppers

    July 16, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    Where are all my “southern border photo op” people at now??

    Reply

