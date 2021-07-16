Frederica Wilson raises $77K in Q2 to defend CD 24 seat

Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson brought in just over $77,000 last quarter as she seeks a seventh term representing Florida’s 24th Congressional District.

Her campaign showed $25,000 in expenditures last quarter, covering April 1-June 30. Wilson ended the period with more than $430,000 cash on hand.

Last quarter, Mickey Arison donated $5,800 to Wilson’s campaign. Arison is the owner of the Miami Heat who made his fortune with Carnival Corporation. His wife, Madeleine, also contributed $5,800.

The federal donation cap sits at $2,900, but that applies to each election (the Primary and the General). That means individuals can donate up to $5,800 in a single cycle.

Ron Book, a powerful South Florida lobbyist and the father of Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, contributed $4,000 to Wilson’s campaign.

Wilson also courted cash from a wide array of political organizations and interest groups. The AT&T Federal PAC donated $5,000. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, Letter Carriers Political Action Fund, Laborers’ International Union of North America, Nextera Energy PAC, Psychology PAC of America and the Transport Workers Union Political Contributions Co. each gave $2,500.

Christine Olivo is challenging Wilson in the CD 24 Democratic Primary. Olivo’s second quarter fundraising reports were not yet posted on the Federal Election Commission website as of publication. But Olivo raised just under $5,600 in the first quarter and ended that period with just over $4,100 cash on hand.

Lavern Spicer is competing as a Republican in the left-leaning district. Spicer raised just over $25,000 in the second quarter, but showed just over $3.900 in cash on hand as of June 30.

CD 24 spans Broward and Miami-Dade counties, covering parts of Aventura, Hollywood, Miami Gardens, North Miami, North Miami Beach and several other municipalities. Those boundaries and others are subject to change as the state undergoes its decennial redistricting process.

Candidates and political committees faced a Thursday deadline to report all financial activity through June 30.