July 16, 2021
Scott Franklin raises a modest $82K, but so far he doesn’t really need it
Image via Scott Franklin.

Jacob Ogles July 16, 2021

franklin
No Democratic opponent has reported raising a dime.

Florida’s 15th Congressional District hosted one of Florida’s most contentious Congressional races last year. But in 2021, there’s been little fundraising activity thus far.

U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, raised $81,627 in the second quarter of the year. He hit the midpoint of 2021 with $153,244 in cash on hand as he seeks reelection.

That’s rather modest considering the road Franklin had to take to Congress. He defeated Republican incumbent Ross Spano in a GOP Primary last August, then beat Democrat Alan Cohn in November.

But while Spano has raised less money than any other Florida Representative in the 2020 class, there’s no sign yet he really needs the cash. Democrats Lilawatie Ramcharran, president of the Lady Storm Foundation, and Jesse Phillipe, who lost to Cohn in the 2020 Primary, have yet to report any fundraising this cycle.

Franklin bested Cohn in 2020 by more than five percentage points. While Democrats have fought in the right-leaning district in the last two election cycles, there’s not any sign just yet the district will be a battleground next year.

By that time, the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature will redraw the district, and all in Florida, with most expecting lawmakers to put a new district in Central Florida. That could greatly impact Franklin’s jurisdiction, and not likely for the worse.

So where’s the money he has raised coming from?

A little more than half of it, $44,827, comes from individual donors, with the remaining $36,800 generated by PAC contributions.

Tampa-based Bloomin’ Brands, the company behind Outback Steakhouse, Carabba’s Italian Grill and other restaurants, donated $5,000 to Franklin’s campaign.

Several development industry PACs also gave big, including the Associated Builders and Contractors, which donated $2,500.

The Florida Citrus Mutual PAC and the Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida gave $1,000 and $500 respectively. Lockheed Martin gave $2,000 and Space Exploration Technologies gave $2,500, while the Air Line Pilots Association wrote a check for $1,000.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

