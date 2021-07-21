July 21, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Jacksonville Mayor, hospitals plead for vaccinations as delta variant rages

A.G. GancarskiJuly 21, 20213min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

The failed political assassination of Joe Gruters

FederalHeadlines

Florida business leaders lobby for Equality Act

2022Headlines

Billboards highlighting Ron DeSantis’ close ties to Matt Gaetz coming to Governor’s Mansion

COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine on black, syringe and bottle close-up
Curry says new restrictions aren't on the way.

COVID-19 cases are spiraling out of control, crushing hospital capacity in Northeast Florida. On Wednesday, Jacksonville leaders made an urgent plea: If you haven’t had your shot, get it.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and executives from the area’s hospitals convened virtually to make an argument familiar to those tracking this story for months. But it’s an argument widely ignored.

The Jacksonville area sees fewer vaccinations and a higher percentage of cases than any other major metro in the state. At last count, one in five tests were positive.

Curry noted the data shows those with “severe symptoms” are not vaccinated.

“The shots work,” Curry urged. “The vaccine is the best tool we have to protect ourselves, our friends, our neighbors, our loved ones.”

Conversa_728x90

Curry said increasing vaccinations, not “restrictions to our economy and personal freedoms,” would be the way forward.

While people, such as Gov. Ron DeSantis, have held Northeast Florida’s laissez-faire approach to the virus as a model in the past, the delta variant has put that to the test. And the question after Wednesday is whether people will listen to official guidance after all this time.

At Jacksonville’s sole safety net hospital, a bleak prognosis awaits. UF Health cut back visitation on Tuesday, amid a virus surge that got the hospital’s woes featured on NBC News.

UF Health, Mayo Clinic, Baptist Health, Ascension Florida, Brooks Rehabilitation, and Naval Hospital Jax all had representation on the call, which included mayors of all three beach cities.

Medical professionals backed the Mayor.

“136 active patients between our two campuses. That’s an all time high for us,” remarked UF Health’s Leon Haley on “almost a quadrupling” of patients over the last couple of weeks alone.

Mayo Clinic CEO Kent Thielen said his facility was approaching the peaks of January, a fivefold increase in patients with more “breakthrough” cases presenting via the delta variant, albeit with less severe cases.

Post Views: 80

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida business leaders lobby for Equality Act

nextThe failed political assassination of Joe Gruters

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories