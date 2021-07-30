July 30, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum to lead sheriffs’ association

Scott PowersJuly 30, 20214min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Governor’s Office is unforthcoming about his whereabouts again; Ron DeSantis ducking reporters

HeadlinesInfluence

Miami-Dade, Orange mayors defy Ron DeSantis with mask, vaccine mandates

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis names new member of Supreme Court Judicial Nomination Commission

Clay County Sheriff's Office car
Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis elected vice president.

Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum has been elected president of the Florida Sheriffs Association for the 2021-22 year, the organization announced Friday.

McCallum, whose law enforcement career started in 1969, succeeds Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz to lead the association of 67 county sheriffs in Florida. McCallum served as Vice President under Schultz.

Also elected were Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis as vice president, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper as secretary, and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell as treasurer. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma will serve as the association’s board chair, and Marion County Billy Woods will serve as vice-chair. Schultz remains on the board as immediate past president.

“As president of the Florida Sheriffs Association, I look forward to working with our incredible leadership throughout the great state of Florida and our strong nation,” McCallum said in a news release from the association. “As we celebrate 200 years of the Office of Sheriff serving Florida, we understand that each of our communities is unique, and we take great pride in working together as a team, so our residents and visitors are safe and happy.”

McCallum began his career in 1969 at the Levy County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher and jailer. Over the next 30 years, he served in critical roles within the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the 8th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

In 2013, McCallum was elected the Sheriff of Levy County. He was reelected in 2016 and 2020, running unopposed in the most recent election.

McCallum earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a master’s degree from Nova University. He also is a graduate of the Florida Highway Patrol Academy, National Institute for Undersheriffs at the University of Southern California, and the National Crime Prevention Institute at the University of Louisville.

“Sheriff McCallum has our full confidence,” Schultz said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with him, and personally know he will continue to ensure the association is represented with integrity so that Florida remains a role model for the entire nation.”

Post Views: 88

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott slams Nancy Pelosi's 'totalitarian regime'

nextNovak Djokovic loses, ending Golden Slam bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Return of the veil: Which Florida jurisdictions are imposing mask mandates?
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more