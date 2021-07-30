Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum to lead sheriffs’ association

Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum has been elected president of the Florida Sheriffs Association for the 2021-22 year, the organization announced Friday.

McCallum, whose law enforcement career started in 1969, succeeds Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz to lead the association of 67 county sheriffs in Florida. McCallum served as Vice President under Schultz.

Also elected were Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis as vice president, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper as secretary, and Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell as treasurer. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma will serve as the association’s board chair, and Marion County Billy Woods will serve as vice-chair. Schultz remains on the board as immediate past president.

“As president of the Florida Sheriffs Association, I look forward to working with our incredible leadership throughout the great state of Florida and our strong nation,” McCallum said in a news release from the association. “As we celebrate 200 years of the Office of Sheriff serving Florida, we understand that each of our communities is unique, and we take great pride in working together as a team, so our residents and visitors are safe and happy.”

McCallum began his career in 1969 at the Levy County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher and jailer. Over the next 30 years, he served in critical roles within the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the 8th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

In 2013, McCallum was elected the Sheriff of Levy County. He was reelected in 2016 and 2020, running unopposed in the most recent election.

McCallum earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a master’s degree from Nova University. He also is a graduate of the Florida Highway Patrol Academy, National Institute for Undersheriffs at the University of Southern California, and the National Crime Prevention Institute at the University of Louisville.

“Sheriff McCallum has our full confidence,” Schultz said. “I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with him, and personally know he will continue to ensure the association is represented with integrity so that Florida remains a role model for the entire nation.”