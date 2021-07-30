Rick Scott slams Nancy Pelosi’s ‘totalitarian regime’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, known for his strong stances against socialist and communist regimes around the world, was equally blunt when describing the situation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Scott accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of a “totalitarian regime,” in the wake of the California Democrat’s decision to reinstate a mask mandate in the House as COVID-19 cases surge yet again.
“You know, (it’s) Nancy Pelosi’s totalitarian regime. How does she have the right to tell people you have to wear a mask or get arrested? Now you can go, you know, in her home state of California, you can walk out of a Walgreens store and take whatever you want, you don’t get arrested. But God forbid you don’t have a mask in the Capitol, which you can’t even go into by the way. You can’t go into! You realize that?”
Scott made the comments on Friday’s edition of the Brian Mudd Show. They continue a recent heightening of messaging against potential virus mitigation mandates.
In recent days, the Senator has backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ opposition to such plans as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushes for mask usage, even for vaccinated people indoors. He also said earlier this month that federal door-to-door vaccination programs are tantamount to intimidation and violations of HIPAA rights.
Scott’s “totalitarian regime” phrasing is consistent with the reaction of House members, including Florida Republicans, who are outraged by the move.
“In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals,” tweeted Rep. Kat Cammack Thursday. “For Members, they advise not arresting but ‘reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply’.”
Florida Republicans have consistently opposed what they see as an overreaching mask policy. Rep. Brian Mast was fined for violating a previous Pelosi mask requirement.
Tom Palmer
July 30, 2021 at 8:50 am
Waaaaaaah!
Glenn Reihing
July 30, 2021 at 9:11 am
I was an ER nurse for 35+ years. In 33 of those, I was a supervisor. So let me say two things.
1. Wear a mask AND get vaccinated. Vaccine not “FDA approved”?? Over 130 million have received the vaccine and despite some having complications, the vast majority have all lived without issues. Worried about long-term issues? Before long-term issues hit you, you will experience them as a short term first. In other words, if nothing happens to you after receiving the dose (or shortly thereafter) then nothing should happen.
But keep in mind that because you are vaccinated, you can still get and transmit the disease. We are now seeing our cases going up to the point that we are in the top 3 states in the country with new Covid cases. And another fun fact (and one that should really be on your radar), over 99% of the new Covid deaths are from unvaccinated people. This is why we need to go back to masks for the short period. Only until we get our vaccination numbers up.
2. Sen. Scott wants to paint this as some sort of “totalitarian tactic”. He is only pandering to the Trump base in order to leverage that support for his campaign in 2024. Why?
Because he only won his seat by a little over 10K votes (a little less than 2%) so he is now scrounging for support. He’s worried about keeping his job and he should be. He could very well find himself back in his man cave in Naples come next election.
Wearing a mask is not a totalitarian act. It is you demonstrating to others that you respect them enough to take personal responsibility to keep them safe by mitigating the spread of the virus. That’s all.
And for that, I thank you.
tjb
July 30, 2021 at 9:17 am
Rick, are there more pressing issues to be discussed?
Amazing how many Republicans can not abide by rules that exist to prevent the spread of a deadly virus. I have COPD and wearing a mask is difficult, but it is the right thing to do, it may save a life. If mask mandates, a preventative measure, appears as a “totalitarian regime” action, I will tell Scott he has never lived in a totalitarian society, should it be under a fascist or communist regime. Rick, stop the political BS.