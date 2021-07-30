Rick Scott slams Nancy Pelosi’s ‘totalitarian regime’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, known for his strong stances against socialist and communist regimes around the world, was equally blunt when describing the situation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Scott accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of a “totalitarian regime,” in the wake of the California Democrat’s decision to reinstate a mask mandate in the House as COVID-19 cases surge yet again.

“You know, (it’s) Nancy Pelosi’s totalitarian regime. How does she have the right to tell people you have to wear a mask or get arrested? Now you can go, you know, in her home state of California, you can walk out of a Walgreens store and take whatever you want, you don’t get arrested. But God forbid you don’t have a mask in the Capitol, which you can’t even go into by the way. You can’t go into! You realize that?”

Scott made the comments on Friday’s edition of the Brian Mudd Show. They continue a recent heightening of messaging against potential virus mitigation mandates.

In recent days, the Senator has backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ opposition to such plans as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushes for mask usage, even for vaccinated people indoors. He also said earlier this month that federal door-to-door vaccination programs are tantamount to intimidation and violations of HIPAA rights.

Scott’s “totalitarian regime” phrasing is consistent with the reaction of House members, including Florida Republicans, who are outraged by the move.

“In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals,” tweeted Rep. Kat Cammack Thursday. “For Members, they advise not arresting but ‘reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply’.”

Florida Republicans have consistently opposed what they see as an overreaching mask policy. Rep. Brian Mast was fined for violating a previous Pelosi mask requirement.