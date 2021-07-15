July 15, 2021
Rick Scott slams door-to-door vax program as ‘intimidation’
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 15, 2021

rick scott
The Senator says people have the right to choose.

When it comes to vaccines, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott believes door-to-door vaccination status checks are “intimidation.”

The Senator, discussing the Joe Biden administration’s latest attempt to overcome vaccine hesitancy as the COVID-19 delta variant spikes, slammed the federal effort as an affront on privacy and individual sovereignty.

“I thought we were supposed to have privacy over medical records. I mean, isn’t that what we have in this country? HIPAA? I mean, don’t we have some privacy,” said Scott, who was a former medical executive before beginning his political career over a decade ago.

“All this is intimidation of people to go get the vaccine,” Scott maintained.

“Let people make their choices. If I want to have the vaccine, that’s my choice. I mean, I got the vaccine; I believe others should have the vaccine. But if you decide you don’t want to get the vaccine, that’s a decision you have to make.”

“Why should the government be pushing for people to put something into their bodies that they are not comfortable with? Everybody has access to the vaccine. It’s not like you don’t have access to the vaccine anywhere in the country,” Scott added, continuing to stress the theme of individual choice.

Scott urged the federal government to provide information, “let people make their choices,” and “stop trying to intimidate us.”

“The federal government shouldn’t be doing this. No one should be doing this,” Scott urged.

He closed his answer with a flourish, meanwhile: “We get to decide what we put in our bodies. You don’t get to decide, government.”

President Joe Biden was opaque in describing the program last week.

“Now we need to go to community-by-community, neighborhood-by-neighborhood, and oftentimes, door-to-door — literally knocking on doors — to get help to the remaining people,” the President said in pitching the initiative.

Meanwhile, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has put the power of his office behind combating health-related misinformation during the ongoing pandemic.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

