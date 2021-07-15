Reggie Gaffney files for state Senate run

Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney has filed to run for state Senate in 2022.

Gaffney, elected in 2015 and reelected in 2019 with over 2/3 of the vote, would be the second filed candidate in the Senate District 6 Democratic primary. Incumbent Sen. Audrey Gibson is termed out.

Gaffney is not expected to be the only serious candidate in the race: Rep. Tracie Davis, in her third term representing House District 13, would seem to be the establishment Democratic choice.

If Davis and Gaffney square off, expect an exciting primary with lots of back and forth.

Some Davis partisans characterize Team Gaffney as opportunistic, Democratic in name only, and so on. Gaffney, meanwhile, is an inveterate dealmaker who has been a Democrat and a Republican, can work with both sides of the aisle and is very comfortable working the halls in the Florida Capitol.

Gaffney will have help, too, should he run. The Jacksonville business community and Republican power brokers will find a way to get him money one way or another.

That money hasn’t come through yet, though.

Florida Times-Union columnist Nate Monroe was the first to report on the supportive “Committee to Revive Florida,” a state-level account that opened earlier this year, but has yet to see fundraising.

Gaffney has already taken a position in one statewide 2022 race, welcoming Rep. Charlie Crist to Jacksonville as the former Governor began his campaign for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

When asked for comment on the Gaffney filing, Rep. Davis offered none.

The Senate district, located in central Duval County, has not seen a competitive primary in some time. In 2018, former Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Brown floated a primary challenge to Gibson, but legal troubles thwarted his political ambitions.

The seat is designed for a Democratic victory, meaning the real action is in the August primary. We will update if warranted.