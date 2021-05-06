Stopping at Jacksonville BBQ spot, Charlie Crist looks to rekindle the magic

The smell of pork hung in the air as a former Governor addressed a crowd at his first of three events in Jacksonville Thursday.

Democrat Charlie Crist started off Day 3 of his current campaign for Governor in Jacksonville with a distinctly throwback flavor on Jacksonville’s Northside.

The former Governor and current Congressman visited the Pig restaurant on Lem Turner Road, a building and a neighborhood largely unchanged in decades. And the supporters on hand had a timeless feel also, showing Crist’s path to the nomination runs through familiar ground.

Reporters saw greetings and interactions with Black politicos and preachers in a private room in the back, and some interactions with diners in the main area of the restaurant ahead of the event.

The advised event started just before the beginnings of what would be a persistent rain that followed Crist from Pensacola, and it was off record; a television crew and this reporter were advised to leave. Though, the campaign later allowed Florida Politics to observe the event.

Among the political names supporting the reboot: Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Gaffney, a Democrat who was in fact a Republican before running for office in 2015. Gaffney is a likely state Senate candidate next year, and his family has built a durable political brand in Jacksonville.

Former state Sen. Tony Hill, former state Rep. Terry Fields, and former City Council member Johnny Gaffney, who endorsed the Republican Mayor’s election in 2015 before getting a job in the administration, were also on hand.

Crist was in top form, asking probing questions, engaging the crowd as “children of God,” and embracing the infamous Barack Obama hug that led to his excommunication from the GOP.

“Somebody took a picture, and I lived with it ever since,” Crist quipped, in a speech that touched on subjects ranging from voting rights to Crist’s “day one” commitment to a $15 minimum wage for the state.

Despite being the best known Democrat in the state, questions remain, given past performance and party trends.

In 2014, Crist lost Duval County to Rick Scott by nearly 13% of the vote in the General, but he defeated Nan Rich by more than a two-to-one margin in the Primary. But with the county having trended blue since, with Democrats Joe Biden, Bill Nelson, Andrew Gillum, and Nikki Fried having carried it in recent elections, Crist may be better positioned if he can clear the Primary.

Fried performed well in Duval in 2018, however, and she has put in the work since election.

Crist addressed the state of the embryonic race for Governor, including potential opponent Fried, in comments exclusive to Florida Politics Thursday after the first event. He described himself as the “underdog” in the campaign.

“I think we need good Democrats everywhere to run, I really do. I would encourage any Democrat who wants to run for Governor to do so. I would encourage them to just search their heart and decide what they want to do,” Crist said.

Unlike the 2018 race, which got nasty, Crist said “of course” he expected a positive campaign.

“Listen, I think we all have the same goal. We want to un-elect Gov. Ron DeSantis and give the people their voices back. That’s what this is all about,” Crist said.

Asked about outreach to younger voters, Crist said “you’ve got to go to colleges, go to universities, go where the people are. Young people, old people, middle-aged people. Go to all of them.”

As he said during the event, Crist vowed to go everywhere in the state, noting he spent Wednesday in Pensacola, not a Democratic hotbed historically.

One poll has him as a frontrunner in the race already, a fact he noted in wide-ranging comments to the breakfast attendees. And he also was sure to mention a recent meeting with President Biden about Florida’s infrastructure needs, a move the current Governor likely won’t make.

Crist has two more events to come in Jacksonville Thursday before leaving for Lake County. He will meet with union leaders for a roundtable, then close out with a luncheon with another group of preachers and politicos at the famed Soul Food Bistro.