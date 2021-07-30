July 30, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Val Demings, Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried to speak at Democratic club’s campaign kick off

Haley BrownJuly 30, 20213min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Marco Rubio bill targets ‘racially hostile’ schools, critical race theory

CoronavirusHeadlines

Publix requires employees, encourages shoppers to wear masks again

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Joe Biden to nominate Miami-born Cuban American Frank Mora as OAS Ambassador

Val-Demings charlie Crist fried
Expect Democratic campaigning in Florida to ramp up.

Some of the biggest names in Florida Democratic politics will gather Saturday as the Democratic Club of North Florida (DCNF) holds an official campaign kickoff event in Tallahassee.

Featured speakers will be candidates for the state’s biggest races, including Senate candidates Congresswoman Val Demings and Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell; Gubernatorial candidates Congressman Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Also speaking will be Tallahassee Rep. Allison Tant and other local Democratic incumbents, party leaders, and those seeking office across the Big Bend region.

Judy Mount, vice-chair of the Florida Democratic Party, and Teresa Wells, DCNF President, will emcee the event.

Starting at 9 a.m., 500 guests are expected to gather for breakfast at The Retreat at Bradley’s Pond. An invitation for the event bills the breakfast as being “outside in the shade.”

A news release state the event had reached its capacity and the start time had been moved up “to allow for additional COVID safety precautions.” The previous start time for the event, which runs till noon, was 10 a.m.

A Facebook post reminded attendees to wear “a good mask,” bring yard chairs, and “a lot of enthusiasm.”

A single ticket to the event, called #FlipFloridaBlue, cost $20, and a book of 10 tickets was available for $200.

DCNF’s charter includes 11 counties in the Big Bend region of the state: Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson, Wakulla, Liberty, Calhoun, Taylor, Gulf, Franklin, Jackson, and Madison.

Democratic Executive Committees and Democratic Women’s Clubs from other counties are expected to attend along with Democratic leaders across Florida’s Western Panhandle, an FSU student Progressive group, and the local arm of a “platform-aligned” organization.

In conjunction with the event, the Florida Democratic Party will launch its first Day of Action. In past election cycles, Day of Action events have included canvassing and registering people to vote.

Post Views: 78

Haley Brown

Haley Brown covers state government for FloridaPolitics.com. Previously, Haley covered the West Virginia Legislature and anchored weekend newscasts for WVVA in Bluefield, W.Va. Haley is a Florida native and a graduate of the University of Florida. You can reach her at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPublix requires employees, encourages shoppers to wear masks again

nextMarco Rubio bill targets 'racially hostile' schools, critical race theory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Return of the veil: Which Florida jurisdictions are imposing mask mandates?
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more