Val Demings, Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried to speak at Democratic club’s campaign kick off

Some of the biggest names in Florida Democratic politics will gather Saturday as the Democratic Club of North Florida (DCNF) holds an official campaign kickoff event in Tallahassee.

Featured speakers will be candidates for the state’s biggest races, including Senate candidates Congresswoman Val Demings and Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell; Gubernatorial candidates Congressman Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Also speaking will be Tallahassee Rep. Allison Tant and other local Democratic incumbents, party leaders, and those seeking office across the Big Bend region.

Judy Mount, vice-chair of the Florida Democratic Party, and Teresa Wells, DCNF President, will emcee the event.

Starting at 9 a.m., 500 guests are expected to gather for breakfast at The Retreat at Bradley’s Pond. An invitation for the event bills the breakfast as being “outside in the shade.”

A news release state the event had reached its capacity and the start time had been moved up “to allow for additional COVID safety precautions.” The previous start time for the event, which runs till noon, was 10 a.m.

A Facebook post reminded attendees to wear “a good mask,” bring yard chairs, and “a lot of enthusiasm.”

A single ticket to the event, called #FlipFloridaBlue, cost $20, and a book of 10 tickets was available for $200.

DCNF’s charter includes 11 counties in the Big Bend region of the state: Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson, Wakulla, Liberty, Calhoun, Taylor, Gulf, Franklin, Jackson, and Madison.

Democratic Executive Committees and Democratic Women’s Clubs from other counties are expected to attend along with Democratic leaders across Florida’s Western Panhandle, an FSU student Progressive group, and the local arm of a “platform-aligned” organization.

In conjunction with the event, the Florida Democratic Party will launch its first Day of Action. In past election cycles, Day of Action events have included canvassing and registering people to vote.