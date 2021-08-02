August 2, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Doug Murphy becomes president of Florida Medical Association
Image via Florida Medical Association.

Scott PowersAugust 2, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSW Florida

Bullet fired during self defense class blasts into Spencer Roach’s district office

2022Headlines

Remove Ron crosses $250K raised, remains overshadowed by Gov. DeSantis’ fundraising

HeadlinesTampa Bay

New rankings show Tampa General lives up to ‘Champa Bay’ legacy

FMA President Dr. Doug Murphy
Murphy is a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist.

Dr. Douglas R. Murphy Jr. of Ocala is the new president of the Florida Medical Association, the organization reported Monday.

Murphy, a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist who has served the Ocala community in private practice for almost 40 years, was installed Saturday.

Other FMA officers for the 2021-’22 board year include Dr. Joshua Lenchus of Fort Lauderdale as president-elect; Dr. Jason Goldman of Pompano Beach as vice president, Dr. Lisa Cosgrove of Merritt Island as secretary, Dr. Charles Chase of Winter Park as treasurer, Dr. Ashley Norse of Jacksonville as speaker, Dr. Mark Rubenstein of Jupiter as vice speaker, and Dr. Michael Patete of Venice as immediate past president.

“Congratulations to Dr. Murphy as he leads our more than 25,000 members of the Florida Medical Association through these unprecedented times. As a longtime member of the FMA and a practicing physician, he is well prepared to represent our public policy and political efforts as we continue to serve as Florida’s strong and unwavering voice of medicine,” FMA Chief Executive Officer Tim Stapleton said in a news release.

The son of a physician and a chemist, Murphy earned his medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine, then completed residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical University of South Carolina in 1984. That same year, Murphy joined Dr. Richard Mann Jr.  — his former USF medical school roommate — and Dr. Cheryl Mann in opening their practice, Ocala Gynecology. He and Mann have been practice partners ever since.

Murphy has been a member of the FMA’s delegation to the AMA House of Delegates since 1988. He is a past president of the FMA Political Action Committee, and serves on the FMA PAC Board. He is also a past president of the Marion County Medical Society, a diplomat of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a longtime member of several other physician organizations.

Post Views: 175

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFormer 'Master of Disaster' Jared Moskowitz won't stop schooling on COVID-19

nextMiami-Dade schools' masks on buses requirement might not ride with Gov. DeSantis order

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Back-to-school tax holiday poised to start a surge of savings
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more