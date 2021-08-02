Doug Murphy becomes president of Florida Medical Association

Dr. Douglas R. Murphy Jr. of Ocala is the new president of the Florida Medical Association, the organization reported Monday.

Murphy, a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist who has served the Ocala community in private practice for almost 40 years, was installed Saturday.

Other FMA officers for the 2021-’22 board year include Dr. Joshua Lenchus of Fort Lauderdale as president-elect; Dr. Jason Goldman of Pompano Beach as vice president, Dr. Lisa Cosgrove of Merritt Island as secretary, Dr. Charles Chase of Winter Park as treasurer, Dr. Ashley Norse of Jacksonville as speaker, Dr. Mark Rubenstein of Jupiter as vice speaker, and Dr. Michael Patete of Venice as immediate past president.

“Congratulations to Dr. Murphy as he leads our more than 25,000 members of the Florida Medical Association through these unprecedented times. As a longtime member of the FMA and a practicing physician, he is well prepared to represent our public policy and political efforts as we continue to serve as Florida’s strong and unwavering voice of medicine,” FMA Chief Executive Officer Tim Stapleton said in a news release.

The son of a physician and a chemist, Murphy earned his medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine, then completed residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical University of South Carolina in 1984. That same year, Murphy joined Dr. Richard Mann Jr. — his former USF medical school roommate — and Dr. Cheryl Mann in opening their practice, Ocala Gynecology. He and Mann have been practice partners ever since.

Murphy has been a member of the FMA’s delegation to the AMA House of Delegates since 1988. He is a past president of the FMA Political Action Committee, and serves on the FMA PAC Board. He is also a past president of the Marion County Medical Society, a diplomat of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and a longtime member of several other physician organizations.