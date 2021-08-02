August 2, 2021
New rankings show Tampa General lives up to ‘Champa Bay’ legacy

Peter Schorsch August 2, 2021

Tampa General Hospital aerial image
TGH continues the legacy of 'Champa Bay.'

The legacy of “Champa Bay” continues as Tampa General Hospital earns top national recognition once again.

The annual U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings are out, and TGH tops the list for the sixth consecutive year; it’s the No. 1 hospital in Tampa Bay for 2021-2022.

“Year after year, Tampa General has been recognized as a leading health care system by U.S. News & World Report, considered by health care consumers as the global leader in quality rankings,” said TGH President and CEO John Couris in a statement. “Consistency in performance is what is most important as we continue on our journey to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America.”

In addition, TGH is among the top four hospitals in Florida and has been identified as one of the nation’s Top 50 facilities in five medical specialties, including:

Ear, Nose and Throat — No. 21 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Florida

Orthopedics — No. 23 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Florida

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery — No. 26 in the U.S. and tied for No. 1 in Florida

Diabetes & Endocrinology — No. 28 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Florida

Rehabilitation — No. 36 in the U.S. and tied for No. 1 in Florida

TGH is also ranked as “high performing” among the Top 10% of U.S. hospitals in four medical specialties, including:

— Cancer

— Geriatrics

— Neurology and Neurosurgery

— Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

Finally, TGH is listed as “high performing” in 12 procedures and conditions: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Acute Kidney Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, Spinal Fusion and Stroke.

Couris credits TGH team members for their outstanding consistency in performance and delivery of world-class quality of care.

“I’m incredibly proud of our physicians and team members who deliver world-class care to our patients every day. Their dedication and commitment is the reason that Tampa General ranks so highly.”

For 32 years, U.S. News & World Report has released rankings and ratings of the Best Hospitals to help patients and doctors make better decisions when choosing where to receive quality care and treatment — everything from challenging health conditions or common elective procedures.

For the 2021-22 ranking, U.S. News assessed more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In those specialties, 175 hospitals were rated in at least one specialty. As for state and metro areas, U.S. News recognized hospitals as “high performing” across multiple areas of care.

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Orlando Rising and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

