New rankings show Tampa General lives up to ‘Champa Bay’ legacy

The legacy of “Champa Bay” continues as Tampa General Hospital earns top national recognition once again.

The annual U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings are out, and TGH tops the list for the sixth consecutive year; it’s the No. 1 hospital in Tampa Bay for 2021-2022.

“Year after year, Tampa General has been recognized as a leading health care system by U.S. News & World Report, considered by health care consumers as the global leader in quality rankings,” said TGH President and CEO John Couris in a statement. “Consistency in performance is what is most important as we continue on our journey to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America.”

In addition, TGH is among the top four hospitals in Florida and has been identified as one of the nation’s Top 50 facilities in five medical specialties, including:

— Ear, Nose and Throat — No. 21 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Florida

— Orthopedics — No. 23 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Florida

— Gastroenterology and GI Surgery — No. 26 in the U.S. and tied for No. 1 in Florida

— Diabetes & Endocrinology — No. 28 in the U.S. and No. 1 in Florida

— Rehabilitation — No. 36 in the U.S. and tied for No. 1 in Florida

TGH is also ranked as “high performing” among the Top 10% of U.S. hospitals in four medical specialties, including:

— Cancer

— Geriatrics

— Neurology and Neurosurgery

— Pulmonology and Lung Surgery

Finally, TGH is listed as “high performing” in 12 procedures and conditions: Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Acute Kidney Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Replacement, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, Spinal Fusion and Stroke.

Couris credits TGH team members for their outstanding consistency in performance and delivery of world-class quality of care.

“I’m incredibly proud of our physicians and team members who deliver world-class care to our patients every day. Their dedication and commitment is the reason that Tampa General ranks so highly.”

For 32 years, U.S. News & World Report has released rankings and ratings of the Best Hospitals to help patients and doctors make better decisions when choosing where to receive quality care and treatment — everything from challenging health conditions or common elective procedures.

For the 2021-22 ranking, U.S. News assessed more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In those specialties, 175 hospitals were rated in at least one specialty. As for state and metro areas, U.S. News recognized hospitals as “high performing” across multiple areas of care.