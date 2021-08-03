August 3, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Shock Poll: Charlie Crist leads Ron DeSantis amid COVID-19 surge

Janelle Irwin TaylorAugust 3, 20216min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis maintains slight edge on Nikki Fried

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 8.3.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

CoronavirusHeadlines

Poll: 62% support mask mandates in Florida schools

Crist_Desantis side_by_side (1)
It's the first time Crist has gained the lead over the incumbent Republican.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist narrowly leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls.

The results come as DeSantis continues to face criticism for his COVID-19 response amid a major surge in cases and hospitalizations that is making Florida the epicenter of the pandemic.

While his lead is barely within the poll’s 1.6% margin of error, 45% of respondents indicated they’d vote for Crist, a Democrat who formerly served as Governor as a Republican, while just 44% said they’d cast a ballot for DeSantis. Another 11% are still undecided.

That’s a big step up for Crist who, in previous polls, was trailing DeSantis by as much as double digits.

A previous St. Pete Polls survey taken in late May found Crist in much weaker position. Asked about Crist’s chances of beating DeSantis at the time, about 30% of voters gave the Congressman better than even odds to unseat the Republican incumbent. Another 38% gave him a 50/50 chance of winning, while 27% saw only a small chance of victory for Crist.

The poll also confirms previous ones showing Crist likely has a better shot at unseating the Republican Governor than his Democratic opposition, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

In the same St. Pete Polls survey, Fried received 42% support while DeSantis came in at 45% with 13% of respondents still undecided. That’s outside the poll’s margin of error, but far better than Fried has performed in previous polls.

Crist’s boost is carried largely by independent voters. Of those, 46% prefer Crist while just 40% would vote for DeSantis. Crist also performs well among White voters, even if DeSantis still has that bloc cornered, with 40% indicating support for the Democrat compared to 51.5% for DeSantis. But Crist is carrying a giant chunk of the Black vote against DeSantis, with 68% support to the incumbent’s 16%.

Crist also leads among both men and women, at 46% to 45% among men and 44% to 43% among women.

Broken down by age, Crist performs best among the youngest voters, those age 18-29, at 50% support, 10 points ahead of DeSantis. DeSantis doesn’t hit that 50% threshold among any age demographic, even within his strongest showing among the 70 and up bloc at 49% support. That’s the only age demographic in which DeSantis leads Crist.

Perhaps surprisingly, Crist trails DeSantis in his home media market in the Tampa Bay area, with DeSantis pulling 47% support to Crist’s 45%. DeSantis also leads in the Pensacola, Panama City, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville markets, all in north Florida, a typical Republican stronghold. His strongest performance is in the Panama City market, with 73% support.

Crist, meanwhile, is carrying much of South Florida, with 51% support in West Palm Beach and 57.5% in Miami. DeSantis carries Southwest Florida with 53% support in the Ft. Myers area, another Republican stronghold.

Central Florida shows Crist with an edge in the college town of Gainesville and in a statistical tie with DeSantis in the Orlando market.

Comparing Crist’s performance in the latest poll to Fried’s shows she is failing to capture independent voters and is capturing fewer Republican voters. Among independents, Fried is tied with DeSantis at 41% and she claims just 17% support among Republicans, nearly three points less than Crist.

The poll is the first look at the 2022 Governor’s race since Florida’s COVID-19 numbers began to skyrocket, shattering records set last summer in both daily new cases and hospitalizations. Friday alone saw 21,000 new cases of the virus reported. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 11,515 hospitalizations in a single day.

The St. Pete Polls survey reached 3,952 respondents over the phone.

Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight include St. Pete Polls in their polling aggregations.

Post Views: 414

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: 62% support mask mandates in Florida schools

nextLast Call for 8.3.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

One comment

  • Tom Palmer

    August 3, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    Let’s see whether this is susstainable

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Back-to-school tax holiday poised to start a surge of savings
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more